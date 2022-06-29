Tipperary tips: The Antarctic can bounce back to winning ways

The Antarctic, well-beaten in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, will be expected to bounce back to winning ways in the listed Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes in Tipperary.

The Dark Angel colt, a brother to former champion sprinter Battaash, has already proven his liking for Tipperary and his ability to handle testing conditions, having scored over course and distance on debut, back in April, when outpointing one of today’s rivals, Wodao, by a half-length.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge again accounted for Wodao when following up in a conditions race in Naas, when getting the better of Mehmar by three-quarters of a length, with Wodao a close third.

The Antarctic carried an unbeaten record into the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes in Ascot but, having held every chance with a furlong and a half to race, he faded to finish seventh, beaten less than five lengths, behind The Ridler.

Dropping in class, The Antarctic has a good opportunity to regain the winning habit here, although there isn’t much between him and David Marnane’s Lady Tilbury, 10th in the Queen Mary in Ascot last time, on a line through Mehmar, whom she had earlier beaten over this course and distance.

The Antarctic holds Paddy Twomey’s impressive Down Royal scorer Treasure Trove on their clash here in April while the Joseph O’Brien-trained Excelia, successful in Naas last week, also has claims.

Today’s opener, the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, looks a tight affair, with Ken Condon holding a strong hand thanks to dual course winner Moss Tucker and the highest-rated of the six runners, Quarantine Dreams.

Moss Tucker, fifth to Ano Syra in the Rockingham at the Curragh on Sunday, is weighted to reverse course and distance form with Chocquinto and has obvious claims.

But, on the back of a debut success in Cork three weeks ago, it might be worth chancing the Willie McCreery-trained Funchal, who picked up well to beat De Velara at Mallow.

The runner-up has since triumphed convincingly in Naas and is now rated 85, which suggests Funchal must improve. But she’s sure to take a step forward from that experience and might surprise her more battle-hardened rivals.

Today’s card includes five handicaps and apprentice Jamie Power, who registered the first double of his career at the Curragh on Sunday, might strike again on Aidan Howard’s mare Stay Local in the finale, a division of the TipperaryRaces.ie Handicap.

This filly, who achieved her first podium finish when fourth to Curraheen Princess in a sprint handicap at the Curragh back in October, filled third spot behind Darkened at this venue on her seasonal debut and, last time out, only got going late when runner-up to Clear Quartz.

Taking a significant step-up in trip here, but proven on an easy surface and open to improvement, Stay Local might prove tough to beat.

John Ryan

4.40 Funchal (NB)

5.10 The Antarctic (Nap)

5.40 Inventor

6.10 Hans Andersen

6.40 Lady Arwen

7.10 Dane Fete

7.40 Abstract

8.10 Stay Local

Next best

4.40 Moss Trucker

5.10 Lady Tilbury

5.40 Two Metres Apart

6.10 La Dolce Vita

6.40 Inchiquin Star

7.10 All In Peder

7.40 Beer With The Boys

8.10 Rihani