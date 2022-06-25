Westover claims Irish Derby glory

DOMINANT: Colin Keane onboard Westover wins the Irish Derby. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 16:09

Joint-favourite Westover has claimed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at odds of 11/8 for Colin Keane and Ralph Beckett.

Piz Badile finished second at odds of 18/1 with French Claim back in third at 16/1.

More to follow.

