Westover claims Irish Derby glory

Joint-favourite Westover has claimed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at odds of 11/8 for Colin Keane and Ralph Beckett.
Piz Badile finished second at odds of 18/1 with French Claim back in third at 16/1.
More to follow.
Joint-favourite Westover has claimed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at odds of 11/8 for Colin Keane and Ralph Beckett.
Piz Badile finished second at odds of 18/1 with French Claim back in third at 16/1.
More to follow.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 12:00 PM
Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 12:00 PM
Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 12:00 PM
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox