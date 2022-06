Irish weekend preview: Progressive Westover can claim Irish Derby crown

Ralph Beckett can claim a first Irish Classic success by taking the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with the progressive Westover.

A winner on debut and runner-up twice in three outings at two, he made a winning return in the Sandown Classic Trial but brought his form to new heights when finishing third behind Desert Crown in the Epsom Derby.

There is no question that he was unlucky not to finish second but, as the winner was a shade comfortable, it is probably a bit far-fetched, though not outlandish, to suggest he could have put it up to Desert Crown. Regardless, the form of the race suggests he was in a different league to all bar one of his rivals, and that sets him apart from today’s field.

He raced keenly on return but was much more settled last time and, after running into trouble in running in the straight at Epsom, he picked up again and was particularly strong at the finish. He is likely to sit much closer to the pace this time and, in a race with little depth, he can prove far too strong for his rivals.

Piz Badile was disappointing at Epsom but capable of better and may be more at home on this track. He has strong place claims.

The addition of Oaks winner Tuesday to the field adds some intrigue but there is a case to say she was fortunate to get the better of Emily Upjohn in that Epsom Classic. It would be unfair to discount her altogether, but Westover looks a powerhouse over this trip and will be hard to resist.

Straight Answer can make a successful step up to a mile in the listed Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes. A winner at this level on his second start of last season, he disappointed on his travels for his final outing, but returned with a good effort behind New York City.

He then ran below form in a Group 3 at Naas before running on nicely into second place behind stablemate Dr Zempf in another Group 3. That was over seven furlongs, and it gave rise to the notion that this one-mile trip would be within compass. He must still prove it, but this is a good race in which to test it, and he can come through with flying colours.

On tomorrow’s card, there is a fascinating renewal of the Group 1 Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes. Three British raiders add to the intrigue and victory can go to My Astra, the apparent outsider of two runners for William Haggas.

Unraced at two, she won two of her three outings at three, but brought her form to a new level when winning a listed race in Ayr by 12 lengths. By Lope De Vega, she has shown a liking for soft ground and the recent change in the weather will aid her cause more than it will most of her rivals.

A half-sister to My Prospero, who was so unlucky in the St James’s Palace Stakes at the recent Royal Ascot meeting, she has more to give and can take this at the expense of her stablemate, Purplepay.

The latter has form at this level and will also appreciate any rain which arrives and, thus, must be given maximum respect.

It is four years since Aidan O’Brien last won the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes, but Statuette can give the Ballydoyle trainers a sixth win in the last ten runnings of the race. She was well touted prior to her winning debut in Navan and, while the form has taken some knocks, she could hardly have been more impressive.

This looks like a good renewal of the race, but she ought to be too smart for her rivals, headed by Zarinsk, who won well on debut, and Matilda Picotte, who won easily on debut but disappointed next time.

O’Brien and Ryan Moore can also take the opener, the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden, with Auguste Rodin. Out of three-time Group 1 winner Rhododendron, he was well backed to make a winning start but ran into trouble in running and couldn’t recover in time. He looks a tremendous prospect and can get off the mark tomorrow.