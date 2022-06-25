Talking Horses: Five key questions ahead of the Irish Derby

Who’s the most likely winner?

This time last week, Westover looked a good thing to emulate last year’s hero Hurricane Lane by winning the Irish Derby having finished third in the Epsom equivalent. Then came a Ballydoyle curveball as Oaks heroine Tuesday was supplemented for Ireland’s premier Classic, a move that has added considerable intrigue to the contest.

The sole Aidan O’Brien-trained contender, the vibes surrounding Tuesday have been positive ever since and it’s easy to see why. A sister of the majestic Minding, Tuesday has danced every Classic dance this year, finishing third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket before chasing home the top-class Homeless Songs in the Irish version at the Curragh.

However, the daughter of Galileo was always likely to be seen to best effect over a mile and a half and she proved that to be the case when edging out a seriously talented rival in Emily Upjohn in a thrilling duel in the Oaks at Epsom.

Tuesday probably didn’t get the credit she deserved for that triumph as much of the post-race discussion focused on Emily Upjohn’s stumble at the start. Emily Upjohn was unquestionably inconvenienced by that early mishap but it has perhaps been overlooked that Tuesday didn’t make the slickest of starts herself.

It speaks volumes about the talent possessed by both fillies that they recovered to fight out the finish, pulling well clear of their rivals, a group headed by Nashwa, who boosted the Epsom form when winning the French Oaks last weekend.

A further, more dramatic, boost is likely to come today.

Are there any obvious reasons to oppose her?

Only three fillies — Gallinaria in 1900, Salsabill in 1990, and Balanchine in 1994 — have won the Irish Derby in 122 years so it could be argued that the weight of history is against Tuesday. However, not many fillies have taken on the colts in this Classic and those that have were beaten on ability rather than gender grounds.

Tuesday certainly isn’t short on ability while the evidence to date suggests that, Derby hero Desert Crown aside, this year’s three-year-old colts are a pretty moderate bunch so she should have too much class for them.

One other potential negative for Tuesday is her hectic early-season schedule. However, O’Brien has reported that his star filly has come out of the Oaks very well so that’s only a minor concern.

What of the English challenge?

Westover is the obvious danger to Tuesday. The Ralph Beckett-trained Frankel colt began his three-year-old with a narrow Group 3 victory at Sandown before running a huge race to finish third behind Desert Crown at Epsom. While he wouldn’t have beaten the winner, Westover would have surely have finished a good second had he not got into traffic trouble at the business end of proceedings and the way he finished the race once in the clear was pretty impressive. Another big run can be anticipated.

Lionel is the other British raider and David Menuisier’s charge is an intriguing each-way contender. The Lope De Vega colt got up late to win at Goodwood last time out and shaped as though the step up to a mile and a half will really suit. Should the top two in the market fluff their lines, Lionel could be the one to take advantage.

Any chance of a big-price upset?

Probably not though the Irish Derby has thrown up a few surprises in recent times, most notably 33-1 outsider turning over Epsom hero Anthony Van Dyck in 2019 a year after 14-1 shot Latrobe landed the spoils with hot favourite Saxon Warrior back in third.

The Donnacha O’Brien-trained Piz Badile didn’t appear to handle the track when 12th at Epsom so an improved effort can be anticipated here. However, it’s hard to see him taking the giant leap required to trouble the market principles.

What’s the final verdict?

The fact Tuesday is the sole Ballydoyle contender in this year’s Irish Derby speaks loudly in her favour. She can give Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 15th victory in the race 25 years after his first. Westover is the biggest threat but may have to settle for second while Lionel may prove best of the rest.