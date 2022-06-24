Curragh tips: Never Ending Story can land spoils

The three-day Derby meeting at The Curragh gets underway this evening and the nap for day one goes to Never Ending Story, who can build on the promise of his debut run here by taking the Westgrove Hotel Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

The son of Dubawi and Grade 1 Belmont Oaks winner Athena made her debut over six furlongs and ran a super race to finish a close third behind Zarinsk and Olivia Maralda. The form was boosted by fourth-placed With Love and sixth-placed Zoinnocent, both of which won a maiden next time.

The selection ought to improve for the experience and for today’s step up to seven furlongs. He sets a decent standard and can take this at the expense of Aspen Grove, who was a couple of places behind him on debut and is also likely to improve.

Common Practice can take the DNG Apprentice Derby for Dylan Browne McMonagle. In four runs last season, he showed most promise when fourth at Listowel, and he made his recent return to action at the same track and again ran a fine race to finish a close fourth.

Bound to be better for that run, he looks potentially very well in off his mark of 74 and can give Joseph O’Brien a third win in the race in seven years.

The feature on the opening day of the meeting is the Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup and Wordsworth is quite a strong favourite but is opposable. Last time out, at the recent Royal Ascot meeting, he ran a great race over an extreme trip, and while he has the form to win this, there must be a concern that run, over two miles, five and a half furlongs, will have taken the edge off him.

Preference is for the seven-year-old Master Of Reality. He finished behind Wordsworth on his return to action but was conceding race fitness to his rival. With that run under his belt and this longer trip to suit, he can reverse the form.

All In The Mind can take the Hollywoodbets We’re Painting Ireland Purple Handicap for Patrick Flynn and Conor Hoban. He had a busy two-year-old campaign, in which he raced seven times and posted some smart performances, though he didn’t manage to make the breakthrough.

He returned in good form and, after two good efforts in defeat, made a long overdue breakthrough in a maiden at Tipperary. It is difficult to say what the form is worth, but he was in a different league to his rivals and there is no reason he cannot continue to progress.

He can take this at the expense of Mutasarref, who was most impressive on his return to action, which was also his first run for Ger Lyons. He has since run well off his revised mark on two occasions and another good run is anticipated.