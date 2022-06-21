Sligo report: Band Width bounces back in tenacious style

A course and distance maiden winner, gelded since his disappointing handicap debut run in Naas last month, Band Width delivered for Andy Oliver and Ronan Whelan in the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction race in Sligo.

The Gutaifan gelding came from off the pace and was produced with a storming late challenge by Whelan to collar front-running Messa Concertata and beat her by a half-length.

“We bounced him out quickly after his win here and he disappointed,” said Oliver, who has a tremendous strike rate in Sligo.

“We gelded him and he’s only been back cantering a couple of weeks. I spotted this race and decided to have a go and it has worked out. I expect him to come on for the run.

“He missed the break but, when Ronan got out, he came home well. And he’s a horse that doesn’t do a lot when he hits the front. He loves his work and is thriving, so he should give us a bit of fun. Seven furlongs should be no trouble to him.”

Apprentice Jake Coen followed up his double in Ballinrobe on Monday with another brace, on top-weight Craft Irish (3-1 favourite) in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Handicap and Ross O’Sullivan’s Gracesolution.

Craft Irish, an Adaay filly, is trained by Pat Murphy, who admitted: “She’s quirky but she’s sharper than I originally thought. She wants to go forward and was doing it all wrong in the first two furlongs of her races. So we decided to drop her back in trip and it worked.

“She was minding herself when she hit the front. I’d say six furlong or an extended six is probably her best trip. So there should be plenty of opportunities for her.”

Coen was on the mark again when Gracesolution proved best in the Lake Isle Of Innisfree Handicap at the expense of Barretstown and unlucky, gambled-on favourite Red Ball Of Fire.

Another man in double form in Ballinrobe, Billy Lee, was on the mark again when partnering 9-5 favourite Inventor, trained by his sister Gillian Scott to an all-the-way win in the RSS Record & Document Storage Services Sligo Handicap, reversing last month’s course and distance form with runner-up Celtic Manor.

“He’s really enjoying his racing,” stated Scott. “He was well drawn, was very sharp from the gates and Bill gave him an excellent ride — he’s riding brilliant this year.”

No trainer has a better record in claimers than James McAuley. And he struck again in the opener with course winner Gamigin, a 7-4 shot, who tracked the pace and came with a strong challenge to tackle and master 11-10 favourite Majestic Jewel early in the final furlong before forging clear to score by three lengths. The winner was subsequently claimed by trainer Noel Kelly for €10,000.

Colin Keane brought the Willie Mullins-trained Your Eyes Only (12-1) from the back of the field to thwart front-running 8-11 favourite Selador in the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms Fillies & Mares Maiden.

“She was plenty green, but the further she went, the better she went,” said Keane.