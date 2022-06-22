Naas preview: Only poised to go one better

The midweek action is in Naas, where Only can take the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ And Mares’ Maiden.

Unraced at two, Aidan O’Brien’s filly was quite well backed to make a winning start in early April at Leopardstown, but she came up a neck shy of stablemate Lullaby.

While the winner has since let the form down, the third, Sierra Nevada, has given it a boost by winning a maiden in fine style. Only hasn’t run in 77 days, which is a small bit of a concern, but this is a good opportunity, and she should be up to the task of taking it.

Portville is an interesting rival. Eighth on her only start at two, she then moved to Kieran Cotter and made her debut just 11 days ago at Limerick where she ran a fine race to finish fifth behind Marhaba Ashmayme.

Keen through the early stages and green in the closing stages, she gave the impression there was plenty of scope for improvement. Today’s race should serve to bring her further forward and we may have to wait a little longer to see the best of her, but it won’t be a surprise if she goes very close. Giulia Frasi ran well on both outings and should appreciate this step up to a mile.

The feature on today’s card is the listed Al Shira’aa Racing Irish EBF Naas Oaks Trial and Grecian Slipper looks progressive enough to land the spoils. Third on debut, earlier this year at Gowran, she was well backed to go a couple of places better on her next outing and obliged in great style.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly pulled clear up the Navan hill to readily see off Paris Peacock and seems sure to make further progress through the season. She faces some tough rivals, not least One For Bobby, Term Of Endearment, The Algarve and Suwayra, but she is a fine prospect and can follow up her Navan success.

The third race, the Celebrating Tinnakill House At 20 Maiden, is quite competitive but there was much to be taken from Lucky Queen’s debut for Pat Murphy and she can get off the mark.

Once raced at two, she switched stables prior to her recent seasonal debut, at Cork, and while she was never competitive, there was no mistaking the way she finished off that race. That was over five furlongs, and she will really appreciate the step up to six today.

She finished a length and a half behind De Velara in Cork and while that rival was also on stable debut, for Willie Browne, and will also appreciate the step up to six furlongs, Lucky Queen gave the impression she would take the greater step forward. She is just preferred to that rival, while Plankton and Lord Abama are the others with obvious chances.