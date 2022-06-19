Hollie Doyle becomes first female rider to win the Prix de Diane

Nashwa provided Hollie Doyle with her first Classic success after a thrilling victory in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.
So impressive in winning her first two starts of the season at Haydock and Newbury, the Frankel filly was last seen finishing a creditable third in the Oaks at Epsom.
Turning out just 16 days later for the French equivalent, John and Thady Gosden's youngster was the 7-4 favourite under her record-breaking rider and got the job done in determined style.
A smart start from her low draw meant Nashwa was prominent from the off and she travelled smoothly into the home straight alongside the well fancied Agave.
After seeing her off, 50-1 shot La Parisienne powered home to throw down a late challenge, but Nashwa and Doyle knuckled down admirably to pass the post narrowly in front.