Irish tips: Inuit can thwart better-fancied stablemate in Limerick

It is most unusual to see a six-race card, but that is the case this evening in Limerick where the listed Martin Molony Stakes is the feature. The progressive Raise You is likely to be the most popular selection, but it may be worth taking a chance with his stablemate, Inuit, who is less exposed and possibly more suited by the way the race will be run.

The lightly-raced grey colt contested a similar race last time out, at Limerick, and while he was under pressure at the point in the straight that his rider lost an iron, he still stayed on particularly well to finish almost on top of the first two home. Clearly, he remains open to improvement, and he can make the most of the allowance he receives from his older rivals.

There isn’t a particularly good reason to doubt the recent form shown by his stablemate, Raise You, but his two wins over this trip came courtesy of patient rides behind a very strong pace. This race is not likely to run in a similar manner and that just raises a little doubt about his ability to run to the same level. Nevertheless, he deserves the utmost respect, as does the hat-trick-seeking Earl Of Tyrone, who is dropping back in trip following his win in the Race To The Ebor Handicap at The Curragh.

The nap on the card goes to Artistic Choice, who can take the finale, the Regeneron Ireland Day At The Races Handicap, for Donnacha O’Brien and Gavin Ryan. He made his handicap debut at the recent Listowel meeting and finished a fine third behind Buckman Tavern and Jon Snow.

Noted staying on well all the way to the line that day, he is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and if they can make him a little sharper, he will be hard to beat in a race of little depth. Waterville hasn’t yet lived up to his home reputation and while connections are certain to believe him well handicapped off a mark of 84, he has something to prove, not least his suitability to today’s two-mile-one trip.

Tudor Manor is an interesting handicap debutant in the Regeneron Ireland Apprentice Handicap. He has cut little ice in three outings to date on the Flat, over shorter trips, but showed improved form over hurdles earlier this month and that run suggests he will appreciate this step up in trip on the level. Pat Flynn’s horses are in fine form and a big run can be expected.

There is also a Flat card in Down Royal, where Un Bacio Ancora can take race two, the Future Ticketing ‘Grow Your Ticket Sales In A Whole New Way’ Handicap, for Eddie and Patrick Harty. A shade disappointing at Tipperary on her penultimate start, she ran well in defeat at Cork last time out but has been dropped another two pounds to a mark of 65. From a good draw, she can be prominent throughout and is preferred to Super Cub and Our Louise.

All-weather winner Little Queenie can get off the mark on the turf by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ & Mares’ Handicap. With Paul Flynn’s filly, it is a case of pointing and shooting as she knows no other way to run. She and rider Ciara Flynn can see off all comers.

On form, Treasure Trove ought to be very hard to beat in the opener, the G. Dunlop Electrical Maiden. His third-place finish behind Blackbeard in a listed race at the Curragh stands out in this company, as does his fifth-place finish behind Meditate in a Group 3 at Naas. There is a concern, however, and it is that this sharp five furlongs may not be enough of a test for him. If that is so, a case could be made for Kodi Red, who finished fifth to Wadao on his only start to date.