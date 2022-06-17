Royal Ascot day four: Inspiral can lift the gloom for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori in Coronation Stakes  

Joy for Aidan O'Brien on Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot meant disappointment for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori as Stradivarius fell short in his bid to emulate the legendary Yeats by winning the race for a fourth time.

Hot favourite Reach For The Moon getting turned over in the Hampton Court Stakes added to their frustration but a fantastic Friday would turn their frowns upside down.

Star attraction

Inspiral makes her belated seasonal return in the Coronation Stakes and, presuming she’s ready to roll on her first start for 252 days, the Frankel filly could prove the star of the show on day four.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge was unbeaten as a two-year-old, crowning a flawless juvenile campaign with a Group 1 success in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

Having to miss the 1000 Guineas was a disappointment for connections but Inspiral can begin the process of making up for lost time by seeing off classy, race-fit rivals today.

Best bet

Sometimes you have to roll the dice and Richard Fahey did just that when running Perfect Power, a dual Group 1 winner at two, in the 2000 Guineas. In truth, it was always doubtful his stamina would stretch to a mile but Fahey couldn’t die wondering. In the event, the final furlong proved beyond Perfect Power and he weakened to finish seventh behind Coroebus.

Given time to recover from his Guineas exertions, Perfect Power runs in the Commonwealth Cup today and the return to six furlongs – the distance over which he won his two Group 1s – ought to really suit this son of Ardad. A big run seems certain.

Best each-way option

George Boughley and James Doyle stuck Classic gold last month when winning the 1000 Guineas with leading Coronation Stakes contender Cachet and the pair combine again in the Albany Stakes where Believing looks a big each-way price at around 16-1.

Believing ran a promising race on debut when second to Mawj at Newmarket last month before getting off the mark at Wolverhampton nine days later. That was a remarkable effort as she reared up at the start and managed to win despite giving her rivals an advantage of eight to 10 lengths. She obviously won’t get away with a repeat of that but she clearly has some talent and could outrun her odds if she starts on terms.

The main Irish contenders

Aidan O’Brien saddles probable favourite Meditate in the opening race, the Albany Stakes, and could also strike with Derby fifth in the King Edward VII Stakes later in the card.

Michael O’Callaghan’s Twilight Jet has solid each-way prospects in the Commonwealth Cup while Discoveries represents the Jessica Harrington team in the other Group 1 on day four, the Coronation Stakes, a race that also features Ballydoyle’s Tenebrism, a horse on a redemption mission after disappointing when sent off favourite for the 1000 Guineas last time out.

Johnny Murtagh has two decent chances, Mashhoor in the Duke Of Edinburgh and Ladies Church in the finale, the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes.

Quotes to note

Richard Fahey, Perfect Power trainer: "He didn't have an easy run in the Guineas, but he has bounced right back and he is in great form. We are very pleased with him. I see him as a sprinter now — six or seven furlongs is his trip."

John Gosden, Inspiral trainer: "It has taken a long time, but I think we are beginning to see the filly of last year. Hopefully she can put in a big performance."