Royal Ascot: The Ridler finds the answers in incident-packed Norfolk Stakes

The Ridler caused a 50-1 upset as Richard Fahey won a dramatic running of the Norfolk Stakes for the second successive year.

Following on from Perfect Power, who went on to win a couple of Group 1s and holds leading claims in the Commonwealth Cup on Friday, The Ridler was harder to fancy having finished only third at Beverley last time out.

On board was Paul Hanagan, who earlier in the season lost his long-held job as Fahey's stable jockey to Oisin Orr, but it was a case of friends reunited.

The Ridler was outpaced early on as Walbank, Bakeel, and The Antarctic were all prominent.

Aidan O'Brien's The Antarctic, a brother to Battaash, was the first to drop away as Walbank attempted to see them off, but Hanagan was just beginning his move.

As The Ridler hit the front, though, he began to drift markedly to his left, hampering both Crispy Cat and Brave Nation with a stewards' inquiry called.

However, as the winning distance was a length and three-quarters to Walbank it was perhaps hard to argue the best horse did not win and the placings remained unaltered.

For Fahey, who had to rule Clearpoint, one of the ante-post favourites for the race, out earlier in the week, all was well that ended well.

He said: "You'd have to say it was a bit of a surprise. But I didn't think he was a 40-1 shot, genuinely I didn't."

When pointed out he was 50-1, he added: "So he drifted after I backed him then!

"He is a good, hardy horse. We had him in the Coventry and we had a good, long chat about it all. Clearpoint was taken out of the Norfolk, so we decided to go here.

"You need a good six-furlong horse to win over five here, especially the pace they went. I'm delighted.

"Clearpoint just had a dirty scope. He is a horse we like a lot, but I'm not sure he would have beaten this guy on today's form."

Asked about Hanagan riding for him again, Fahey said: "It is great. He was happy. I'm happy. The owner was delighted, so everything is good.

"It wasn't really a change around of jockeys, it was bringing a young guy in. Paul would still ride for us and he has ridden for us today. You have to look at the future."

Hanagan said: "There's a lot of emotions going through me at the minute.

"I'm delighted to ride this winner for Richard Fahey and the owners — I'm going to enjoy the moment.

"I have had so many setbacks with injuries and lots of other things. I'm here again in the winner's enclosure at Royal Ascot and it is tremendous. I'm just absolutely delighted."

Michael O'Callaghan, the trainer of Crispy Cat, was left frustrated with the outcome.

"He should have won," he said. "It is plain and simple. Silvestre (de Sousa) said he would have won. He never had a clear run through the race, even from the middle way through the race, and then he got wiped out by the winner when he did get out and was coming through.

"It wasn't the first time he had to check, and he has run on again so he should have won, unfortunately."

De Sousa added: "We got a wipe out from the winner, it made the difference. We would have won."

Meanwhile, Secret State grimly held off the late thrust of Deauville Legend to win the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Always fairly handy behind the pace set by Frankie Dettori on Franz Strauss, William Buick got a dream run up the rail on Charlie Appleby's lightly-raced three-year-old.

Sent off the 4-1 joint-favourite, the colt by Dubawi out of Jacqueline Quest, who lost the 2010 running of the 1000 Guineas in the stewards' room, had won at Chester and Nottingham already this season.

In truth he looked a sitting duck inside the last half a furlong as both Israr and then close home Deauville Legend threw down stern challenges. However, Secret State held off the latter by a head and was introduced by Betfair into the St Leger market at 14-1.