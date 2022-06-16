Royal Ascot: Kyprios poised to strike gold for Aidan O'Brien

Day two of Royal Ascot brought joy for Joseph O’Brien and relief for his father Aidan as State Of Rest’s Prince Of Wales’s success in the feature race was followed by Little Big Bear getting Ballydoyle off the mark at the 13th attempt when winning the Windsor Castle Stakes. Day three could provide another golden moment for O’Brien Snr.

Star attraction

While the most compelling story of the day would be Stradivarius emulating the great Yeats by winning a fourth Gold Cup, he may have to settle for minor honours behind coming force Kyprios.

Stradivarius has been an amazing horse for the John Gosden team but, while still performing to a high level, he’s not quite the force of old. Now an eight-year-old, he will surely be vulnerable up against the younger legs of his four-year-old market rival.

Kyprios began his season by lowering the colours of dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan in April. That was impressive but not half as impressive as his dominant victory in a Leopardstown Group 3 last time out.

Kyprios will be going into the unknown over the marathon Gold Cup trip but his pedigree suggests he’ll stay and the Galileo colt looks to have the talent required to give Aidan O’Brien a record-extending eighth Gold Cup triumph.

Best bet

Reach For The Moon looks the day three banker in the Hampton Court Stakes but is priced accordingly. That being the case, preference is for Sea Silk Road in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained daughter of Sea The Stars won a Nottingham maiden in dominant fashion early last month and built on the promise of that stylish success when scoring at Goodwood a fortnight later. She may be able to complete the hat-trick here.

Best each-way option

The Godolphin challenge in the Britannia Stakes looks a strong one. The unbeaten King Of Time is their first string but stablemate Tranquil Night, unbeaten in three starts since being gelded after a debut defeat, is a smart sort in his own right and the way he pulled clear at the business end of proceedings at Newmarket last time out bodes well for his prospects here. At almost twice the price of his stablemate, he makes decent each-way appeal.

The main Irish contenders

A brother of the brilliant Battaash, The Antarctic is a big player in the Norfolk Stakes, the opening race on day three, for Aidan O’Brien. Unbeaten in his two starts career starts, he could complete the hat-trick here.

O’Brien’s Newfoundland looks the best of the Irish in the King George V Stakes while stablemate History has each-way prospects in the Ribblesdale Stakes, a race that has a strong non-Ballydoyle-trained Irish contender in Jessica Harrington’s Magical Lagoon.

Kyprios looks the one to beat in the Gold Cup though Princess Zoe, runner-up in this race last year, would be an incredibly popular winner for Tony Mullins. Brother Willie is represented by Burning Victory. Joseph O’Brien’s Amortentia has an each-way squeak in the Britannia Stakes but the Irish cupboard looks bare in the final two races of the day

Quotes to note

Aidan O’Brien, Kyprios trainer: “You are never sure if they will stay the Gold Cup trip until they try it but we've always thought he would. He won't mind fast ground.”

John Gosden, Stradivarius trainer: “He's an old pro now, he goes in the ring, does what he has to do and comes home. He had bad luck with the ground last year. He's still up to running a huge race in the Gold Cup.”