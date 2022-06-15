Wexford report: Call Me Lyreen helps Gordon Elliott to a treble

Call Me Lyreen produced a workmanlike performance to justify 1-4 favouritism in the Visit Wexford.ie Novice Chase, the centrepiece of a Wexford treble for in-form trainer Gordon Elliott.

A wide-margin scorer at Kilbeggan last time, Call Me Lyreen looked a cut above his five rivals on ratings and, in front from before half-way, he delivered under Conor McNamara, doing enough to keep Trans Wood at bay by four lengths.

“I hadn’t ridden him before, but Jack Kennedy gave me good advice about him," McNamara said. "It was straight-forward enough, although it wasn’t ideal making so much of the running. But he popped away lovely and did it well — there was plenty in the tank.

“He should go forward again in novice company and is versatile trip-wise — he has some great form over two miles, felt very comfortable over two and a half and will have no problem going further.”

Dartington sparked the Elliott treble, at odds of 16-1, in the Boylesports Novice Hurdle, proving a length and a quarter superior to Mind Your Money.

The winner was ridden by Corey McGivern, who had recorded his first wins in Ireland with a double at Downpatrick at the weekend.

The winning rider said: "He’s been doing everything right at home, so we were hoping for a good run. He travelled really well and jumped himself into the race. And, up the straight, he stayed going well.”

Another good day for Cullentra House was crowned when Silver Breeze (Harry Swan) justified 2-1 favouritism in the bumper, holding the late flourish of Second Subaltern (John Reddington) by the minimum margin, a nose.

Jody Townend continued her rich vein of form when Chapel Street, trained in Castlemartyr, County Cork by dairy farmer Joe Hennessy, landed a bit of a touch in the Slaney River Ladies Handicap Hurdle, scoring emphatically by five and a half lengths from longshot Alice O’Byrne.

Richard Hennessy, representing his father, explained: "It’s a real family success as this fellow is owned by wife Stephanie. We’re only a small operation, so it’s great to win with him. And we must hand it to Jody — she got him jumping fantastically.”

Steak And Onions, trained in West Limerick by Eoin McCarthy for owner-breeder Tom Keogh, belatedly opened her account at the 17th attempt when making all for Gary Noonan in the Loch Garman Mares Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

Jockey Simon Torrens, in double form in Roscommon on Tuesday, won’t have happy memories of the final fence in Wexford as, in a virtual carbon copy of an incident at last week’s meeting when he was unshipped from Follow The Crowd, favourite Mica Malpic, also owned by JP McManus, appeared to be in command when blundering and unseating him in the Wexford Racecourse Ladies Day Handicap Chase, leaving Pádraig Roche’s Outside The Door to triumph, giving Peter Smithers his first success in the saddle.