Royal Ascot: State Of Rest lands Prince of Wales's Stakes 

It's Joseph O'Brien's first Royal Ascot winner as a trainer
State Of Rest fends off favourite Bay Bridge to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.  Picture: David Davies/PA 

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:13
Molly Hunter and Simon Milham

Joseph O'Brien secured his first Royal Ascot winner as a trainer as State Of Rest led from pillar-to-post in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Already a Group 1 winner in America, Australia, and France, the Starspangledbanner colt was last seen finishing a close-up third when bidding to bag a first top-level prize on European soil in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

With the fast-improving Bay Bridge, Japanese raider Shahryar and a previous winner of the race in Lord North in opposition, State Of Rest was a 5-1 shot and proved his class under Shane Crosse.

Sent straight to the lead, the four-year-old steadily raised the tempo and had seen off the challenge of Dubai Sheema Classic winner Shahryar early in the home straight.

Ryan Moore delivered 10-11 favourite Bay Bridge with what looked like a well-timed run, but try as he might, he could never quite get on terms with State Of Rest who found plenty in front to prevail by a length.

O'Brien won the Prince of Wales's Stakes as a jockey 10 years ago aboard So You Think, trained by his father Aidan.

Eldar Eldarov gets up on the line to win the Queen's Vase by a nose from Zechariah. Picture: Healy Racing

