Royal Ascot day two: Bay Bridge set to take step up to Group 1 company in his stride

There was no joy for the Irish on day one of Royal Ascot but day two provides a number of decent opportunities to strike back.

Star attraction

The Prince Of Wales's Stakes, the feature race on day two, may have only attracted five runners but the line-up includes a potential superstar in the shape of Bay Bridge. Michael Stoute’s charge failed to win in two starts as a two-year-old but he was flawless at three, winning all four starts.

He picked up where he left off as a four-year-old, producing a seriously impressive display to outclass his rivals in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month. That form got a timely boost yesterday when Dubai Future, a distant fourth to Bay Bridge at Sandown, surged to victory in the Wolferton Stakes. This will be Bay Bridge’s first time in Group 1 company but his sizzling Sandown display strongly suggests he’ll take the step up in class in his stride.

Best bet

The Ballydoyle cupboard may be unusually bare when it comes to older horses this week but Aidan O’Brien is blessed with an embarrassment of riches in the two-year-old department. And Little Big Bear looks the one to beat in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Just touched off on his debut at the Curragh in April, Little Big Bear made no mistake second time out, easing to a three-length success at Naas. With further progress anticipated, the No Nay Never colt should prove too quick for his rivals.

Best each-way option

Twice successful at Royal Ascot in the past, Tipperary trainer David Marnane has a live outsider in Lady Tilbury in the Queen Mary Stakes, the opening race on day two. Second at Dundalk on debut in April, Lady Tilbury got off the mark at Cork in early May and ended the month with another impressive victory, this time at Tipperary. With further improvement expected, the Bated Breath filly could outrun odds of 14-1.

The main Irish contenders

Other than Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle, Aidan O’Brien can call on Classic heroine Mother Earth in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes and Anchorage in the Queen’s Vase. The sole Irish contender in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes is the Joseph O’Brien-trained State Of Rest. The Owning Hill handler perhaps has a better chance in the day two finale, the Kensington Palace Stakes, where Haziya should go close.

Quotes to note

Wesley Ward, Love Reigns trainer: “She had about the best debut race I've ever had here at Keeneland - she won by almost 10 lengths and just scampered away from them. She has had three or four pieces of work since then and all of them have been nice and steady and beautiful breezes. Every horse that kind of engaged her, she just exploded away from them.”

Michael Stoute, Bay Bridge trainer: “Bay Bridge performed very well at Sandown, where he was very impressive, but he is now taking on much tougher opposition, so it's going to be interesting. I don't think fast ground will be a problem."