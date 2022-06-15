Wexford tips: Drop in trip can do the trick for Effernock Fizz

Effernock Fizz can get off the mark over fences in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase, the fourth race on Wednesday evening’s card in Wexford.

Katy Brown’s mare is vastly experienced over hurdles and on the level, but this is just her sixth outing over the larger obstacles. Two runs ago, in Killarney, she attempted to make all the running but was powerless to hold the run of Say Goodbye, who boosted the form by following up at Limerick.

Last time out, in Wexford, she attempted the same thing and this time it was Ganapathi who proved too strong. However, on both of those occasions there was plenty to be taken from the way she battled on to hold second place. Back to two miles today and in what looks like lesser company, she can see off all her rivals.

The Mouse Doctor is interesting on his return to Tony Martin, having left the yard to spend a year with Adrian Keatley. Placed in three of his four outings to date over fences, all in Britain, he didn’t manage to add to his tally in his time across the water but has seven wins in Ireland, five of them for Martin, and must be respected.

Faron can add a second winning mark to his card by taking the BoyleSports Novice Hurdle, which is a ‘winners of one’. Placed in three of his four starts to date on the level, he fell on his hurdling debut but fared well on his second start, when finishing fourth behind Rebel Step.

Turned out again a fortnight later, he ran out an easy winner of a maiden hurdle at Kilbeggan and while the form has taken a few knocks since, he gives the impression there is plenty more to come. This doesn’t look a particularly strong race and he can land the spoils at the expense of Imperial Ruler and Mind Your Money.

The market should reveal expectations for Rebel Rose in the opening race, the Loch Garman Mares’ Opportunity Maiden Hurdle. Mark Fahey’s six-year-old is returning after almost nine months off but some of the form she showed last year marks her down as the one to beat today.

Winner of a bumper at Limerick, where she beat subsequent bumper winner and Grade 3 bumper runner-up Beyond Ambitious, she made her hurdling debut in Tipperary and found only subsequent listed hurdle winner Lunar Display too good, with subsequent winner and now 113-rated hurdler Sweet Street, to which she was giving 8lbs, just behind.

On her first start of the 2021/22 season, she finished runner-up to Il Courra but was disappointing on her next start in a maiden won by Chemical Energy. Her form stacks up particularly well against today’s option and if back to the best of that form, she will be hard to beat.