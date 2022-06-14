Strewth! Australian raider Nature Strip blitzes King's Stand Stakes rivals

Golden Pal lost his chance at the start
Nature Strip blows his opposition away en route to winning the King's Stand Stakes. Picture: David Davies/PA 

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 16:23
Simon Milham

Australian raider Nature Strip ran out an emphatic winner of the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A multiple Group 1 winner in his homeland for Chris Waller, best known as the trainer of the great racemare Winx, Nature Strip was the 9-4 second-favourite for a much-anticipated international clash with Wesley Ward's American challenger and dual Breeders' Cup winner Golden Pal.

The writing was on the wall for supporters of the latter soon after the gates opened, however, with the usually rapid starter completely missing the break, from which point it was all about the Australian runner.

After initially taking a lead, Nature Strip — with the loose Khaadem for company — moved to the front two furlongs from home still full of running and found another gear once popped the question by James McDonald.

The rest of the field were simply left trailing in his wake as the seven-year-old engaged overdrive and passed the post with four and a half lengths in hand over Twilight Calls, with 200-1 shot Acklam Express and Mooneista close up in third and fourth respectively.

Waller was recording his first Royal Ascot winner after coming close with Diamond (now Platinum) Jubilee runner-up Brazen Beau in 2015.

