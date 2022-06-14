Royal Ascot: Bradsell looks exciting in Coventry Stakes win for Hollie Doyle

The well-fancied Persian Force did best of the closing pack to fill the runner-up spot
Bradsell wins the Coventry Stakes. Picture: David Davies/PA 

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 15:31
Molly Hunter

Hollie Doyle steered Bradsell to a decisive victory in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A relatively cheap breeze-up purchase at £47,000, Archie Watson's youngster made a big impression on his racecourse debut at York when winning by nine lengths with his head in his chest.

The son of Tasleet had significantly more on his plate stepping up to Group Two level, but proved more than up to the task under his record-breaking rider.

Always positioned wide from his low draw in stall two, Bradsell (8-1) moved smoothly towards the front end with two furlongs to go when Doyle made a bold bid for home.

It proved the right move as her mount soon found top gear to take a couple of lengths out of the field and from that point he never really looked in any danger of being reeled in.

The well-fancied Persian Force did best of the closing pack to fill the runner-up spot, but was a length and a half behind at the line.

