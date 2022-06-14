Royal Ascot: Baaeed cruises to Queen Anne glory 

The 1-6 favourite won the opening race of Royal Ascot 2022
Baaeed cruises to victory in the Queen Anne Stakes. Picture: David Davies/PA 

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 15:03
Simon Milham

Baaeed oozed class in winning the Queen Anne Stakes, the opening race of Royal Ascot 2022.

The unbeaten William Haggas-trained four-year-old tracked Real World for much of the contest and the result never looked in doubt.

Jim Crowley's mount, sent off the 1-6 favourite, quickened with two furlongs to run and the race was quickly over as a contest, allowing Haggas to breathe a sigh of relief, although Real World did his best to keep him honest and lost little in defeat.

Crowley told ITV Racing: "It doesn't get any easier than that, everything went smoothly, he got a lovely tow into the race and I just let him stretch out in the last two furlongs — everything went like clockwork.

"This is the pinnacle of my riding career, you spend your whole life waiting for a horse like this.

"Everyone says 'enjoy it', but there is a lot of pressure, this is why we do it. Sheikh Hamdan will be looking down smiling."

Haggas said: "He won nicely, he didn't really do a lot really. I'll have to watch it again.

"He looked like he tracked the right horse, the other horse ran well actually, but I don't think he was extended fully.

"You can't learn anything from that, he travels well and settles well and that's pretty important if you're going up in trip.

"I'll speak to Sheikha Hissa and Angus (Gold, racing manager), but I think we are all keen to give it (stepping up in trip) a go and that will be at York and there's potentially Goodwood (Sussex Stakes) in the meantime.

"He's obviously a good miler and he's bred to get further so I think we'd like to try and I think it would be remiss of us not too. It would be the easy option to stay at a mile."

<p>Bradsell wins the Coventry Stakes. Picture: David Davies/PA </p>

