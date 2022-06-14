Royal Ascot day one: Brilliant Baaeed set to sparkle in Queen Anne

Part of the charm of Royal Ascot is the absence of a gradual build-up to the main events. Instead, three of the eight Group 1 contests run over five compelling days will be packed into the first two hours of the opening day. A terrific week awaits but day one is utterly spectacular.

Star attraction

With due respect to Newmarket 2000 Guineas hero Coroebus in the St James's Palace Stakes, it has to be Baaeed in the opening race of the week, the Queen Anne Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars had only just made a low-key debut when last year’s Royal Ascot took place but he made rapid strides thereafter, crowning an unbeaten season with a sixth successive win when lowering the colours of Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes last October.

He picked up where he left off on his first start as a four-year-old, completing a Group 1 hat-trick with an emphatic victory in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month. Expect another demolition job today.

Best bet

With Baaeed and Coroebus such prohibitive prices, Blackbeard in the Coventry Stakes may be the way to go.

Unbeaten in all three career starts, the No Nay Never colt looks a star in the making and his appeal is only enhanced by Aidan O’Brien’s record in the Coventry.

Arizona gave O’Brien a ninth victory in this Group 2 when scoring in 2019 and Blackbeard can make it a perfect 10 today.

Best each-way option

There’s a real international flavour to the King's Stand Stakes with Australian raider Nature Strip the favourite ahead of American contender Golden Pal.

It’s hard to access how the Chris Waller-trained Nature Strip will cope on his first start away from Australia but Wesley Ward’s Golden Pal was beaten at this meeting last year before subsequently disappointing in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on his only other visit to England.

With that in mind, King’s Lynn could represent each-way value at odds of around 14-1.

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old ran in this race last year and performed better than a final finishing position of seventh might suggest as he was denied a clear run in the last furlong. He made a swift return to action in the Wokingham Stakes four days later where he finished a close third having again got little luck in running.

King's Lynn began this season with another credible run in defeat but got his head in front when bagging the Group 2 Temple Stakes last time out and could cash in here if the international raiders go too hard too early.

The Irish challenge

Aidan O’Brien is doubly represented in the Coventry Stakes where Age Of Kings, the mount of Frankie Dettori, looks one of the biggest dangers to Blackbeard. O’Brien could also strike in the day one finale, the Copper Horse Stakes, where Cleveland looks set to go off favourite in a race that features another intriguing Irish contender in the Joseph O’Brien-trained Okita Soushi.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are on a collision course in the Ascot Stakes where Bring On The Night will clash with Pied Piper. Further Irish interest is provided by Arcadian Sunrise, trained by Dungarvan handler John Queally.

There’s also significant Irish interest in the Wolferton Stakes where recent Leopardstown victor Cadillac could go close for Jessica Harrington.

Quotes to note

William Haggas, Baaeed trainer: "I've always thought he would enjoy racing on a faster surface than he was getting last year, and he's in good form. He's obviously good."

Aidan O'Brien, Blackbeard trainer: "He's a hardy customer, he's obviously fit, he's had three runs and our Coventry horses usually just have two and he seems to be in good shape. I'm looking forward to seeing him run."

Charlie Appleby, Coroebus trainer: "There's no getting away from him, he's the horse that everyone is excited to see on the first day."

Irad Ortiz Jr, Golden Pal jockey: "He's a great horse and a fast horse and I know he has a good chance. Hopefully he will handle the straight track — I expect he will."