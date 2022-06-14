Roscommon tips: Weddell Sea can get off the mark

He’s Leading Me On has strong claims in the Roscommon Racecourse Opportunity Handicap Hurdle
Roscommon tips: Weddell Sea can get off the mark

 Weddell Sea, nearside, was just touched off in Limerick last time out. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

National Hunt fare Tuesday evening in Roscommon where Weddell Sea ought to get off the mark over timber in the www.roscommonracecourse.ie Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

Runner-up three times on the level in France, he made his stable and hurdling debut in February and ran well to finish fifth behind HMS Seahorse. Off a couple of months until his second start over hurdles, he was quite well backed and failed by less than a length to get to Rebel Step.

Off a similar break now, he has been found a great opportunity and unless one of the newcomers is above average, Andy McNamara’s promising four-year-old should have his turn.

He’s Leading Me On has strong claims in the Roscommon Racecourse Opportunity Handicap Hurdle. Last time out, Leslie Young’s runner followed up a promising effort behind Unanswered with a fine second behind the potentially very well-treated Stilyker.

He was outpaced at a crucial point but finished to great effect to run the admittedly cosy winner to a neck. As a lightly raced five-year-old, he is open to plenty of improvement, and with this long uphill straight to suit, he can get off the mark.

There are penalty kicks to top and tail the card, both of which will be very short prices. Sole Pretender was most impressive on his chasing debut, which was just a fortnight ago at Ballinrobe, and has been found a perfect opportunity to follow up.

He contests the Castlerea Novice Chase, which looks a weaker race than the beginners’ chase he won. A clean round of jumping should suffice.

The bumper looks particularly weak outside of the only previous winner in the race, A Dream To Share.

John Kiely’s horse is a half-brother to 110-rated Flat horse Raise You, and he accounted for two Willie Mullins-trained previous winners when making a striking debut last month at Tipperary.

He was in receipt of plenty of weight that day, but it made little difference as he won doing handstands. He is a top prospect, and this race looks an utter formality for the exciting four-year-old.

ROSCOMMON 

Selections

4:50 Sole Pretender 

5:25 Snugsborough Hall 

5:55 Weddell Sea (Nap) 

6:30 Dylan Oak 

7:00 He’s Leading Me On 

7:30 Desert Friend 

8:00 The Big Chap (NB) 

8:30 A Dream To Share 

Next best 

4:50 Ferdia 

5:25 Dromore Lad 

5:55 Edge Of My Seat 

6:30 Lady De Vesci 

7:00 Our Bobby 

7:30 Plains Indian 

8:00 Moving Water 

8:30 Fiveonefive

