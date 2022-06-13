Pre-Royal Ascot boost as O’Brien lands Gowran treble

Joseph O’Brien enjoyed a timely pre-Royal Ascot boost when registering a sparkling 39/1 treble with Zoinnocent, Night Of Romance and Gear Up, all partnered by different jockeys, in Gowran Park yesterday.

Formerly trained by Karl Burke in England, Night Of Romance landed the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap in convincing style under Dylan Browne McMonagle, proving two lengths too strong for Pretty Rebel.

“She needed her Curragh run,” explained O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. “Dylan said the step-up to seven furlongs suited her. She relaxed well. He always felt she’d win and she hit the line well. She’ll probably stay a mile, but there’s no need to step-up for now.”

The Carriganog treble had been initiated when the Sane Crosse-ridden Zoinnocent built on her promising debut run at the Curragh to take the opening two-year-old maiden at the expense of La Dolce Vita.

Crosse commented: “She’s a beautiful filly and travelled like a dream,” while Powell added: “She’s a lovely filly and I think she’ll be very good. Shane said she was a little bit slow away again, but got into her stride and showed a lot of boot turning for home.

“She won nicely and can only improve. She’s only a frame and a has a lot of filling out to do. She’s a filly with a bright future and a good attitude. She’ll have no bother getting black type.”

The O’Brien treble was completed when even-money favourite Gear Up, a Group 1 winner at two for Mark Johnston, captured the finale, the Thomastown Race, beating Tazaral by almost two lengths.

The four-year-old Teofilo colt was ridden by 7lb. claimer Jake Coen, who received plenty of post-race praise from Powell: “The horse deserved that and it should do him a world of good.

“He had a tough enough time at two and three, but this should set him up nicely for a step-up in class and trip. Jake gave him a lovely, confident ride and let him enjoy himself once he got to the front.”

Elsewhere on the Gowran card, Jessica Harrington’s Sierra Nevada (Shane Foley) made virtually all to land the fillies maiden by no less than six lengths from any Dream Will Do.

Harrington stated: “She’s a half-sister to Pathfork (the trainer’s first Group 1 winner) and she has finally done on the track what she has been showing us at home.

“I put her in the Kilboy Estates (at the Curragh on Oaks weekend next month) and that’s where she’ll go. She’s a gorgeous filly, but is some monster.”

In the handicap action, Joe Murphy’s 5/4 favourite Silken Ladder (Gary Carroll), up 7lb. for a win in Killarney last month, bolted-up in the Golf At Gowran Park Handicap.

The Natalia Lupini-trained Dunum (up 3lb.) and Peter Fahey’s Angels’ Trumpet (up 5lb.), who landed their respective divisions of a course and distance handicap three weeks ago, delivered again, in the divisions of the Gowran Park Festival Of Speed Handicap.

Billy Lee received a three-day careless riding ban following the first division, after his mount Hanbags N Gladrags clipped heels and slipped up inside the final furlong bringing down Zaur (Gavin Ryan). Both riders were unscathed.

Meanwhile, Gordon Elliott, leading trainer in Downpatrick in recent years, saddled a treble at the northern venue, kicking off with 2/5 shot Roaring Potter in the opening maiden hurdle.

And it was a day to remember for 7lb. claimer Corey McGivern, home from England (where has ridden four winners) for the summer, who notched his first win in Ireland on board the versatile Hurricane Georgie in the mares handicap hurdle before completing a personal double and bringing up the Elliott treble on Lieutenant Highway in the Randox Rated Novice Hurdle.