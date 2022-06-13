Boots poised to strike in bumper at Kilbeggan

Kilbeggan plays hosts to Monday evening’s modest fare and Themaninboots, who contests the bumper, makes most appeal.

Gordon Elliott’s runner made his debut last month at Killarney and was beaten a length into third place behind the gambled-on Lipa K. Brought with every chance in the straight, he was very green inside the final furlong but stuck to his task well. Three of his five raced siblings won a bumper and with the debut experience under his belt, he looks ready to become the fourth.

Realistic Optimism is the most obvious danger. Runner-up to High City Roller on his most recent outing, he represents the in-form combination of Ross O’Sullivan and jockey Tom Harney and won’t have to improve to be involved in the finish once more. With three runs under his belt, he is a little more exposed than the selection and may have to settle for a minor role once more.

You Raised Me Up can make a winning handicap debut over fences in the Galway Plate Trial Handicap Chase. Martin Brassil’s horse was useful over hurdles and the nine-year-old made his chasing debut in a beginners’ chase won by Ferny Hollow. Beaten a long way that day, he then finished fourth behind Ciel De Neige in a novice at Punchestown and, most recently, finished a close third behind L’impertinent.

There are certainly races to be won with him in this sphere and this isn’t a bad opportunity. He receives plenty of weight from the likes of Hardline and Birchdale and can make the most of it.

Kieran Callaghan is running at an impressive strike rate when teaming up with trainer Willie Mullins and can enhance it with victory aboard Authorized Art in the Belvedere House & Gardens Opportunity Beginners’ Chase.

The selection clearly hasn’t been the easiest to train, but he has had a relatively trouble-free run since October of last year and comes here on the back of a win over hurdles at Wexford. He is tackling fences for the first time today and with Callaghan’s assistance he can make a winning start