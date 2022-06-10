Irish tips: Bacardys can belatedly get off the mark over fences

In Friday's other Irish meeting, San Andreas might prove best in the five-runner thepowdercoaters.ie Race in Fairyhouse
Bacardys can end a losing run that stretches back to the Lismullen Hurdle in November 2019 by winning at Clonmel on Friday. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 07:15
John Ryan

The 11-year-old Bacardys should belatedly get off the mark over fences in the Bulmers Light Beginners Chase in Clonmel.

A four-time winner over hurdles, including a couple of Grade One contests as a novice, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding has failed to win since landing the Grade Two Lismullen Hurdle in Navan back in November 2019.

He competed at the highest level in staying hurdles, including a second and fourth behind Honeysuckle in successive renewals of the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse.

Bacardys has been largely disappointing as a chaser — he made his chase debut as far back as November 2017.

But, in the last year, he has produced a number of creditable efforts, including a second to Bob Olinger at Gowran Park last November.

More recently, he got within three-quarters of a length of Max Flamingo in Thurles and, last time out, chased home Baptism Of Fire in Kilbeggan.

Kieran Callaghan, on the mark for Closutton on board Ganapathi in Wexford on Wednesday, gets another opportunity here. And his 7lb claim might give Bacardys the edge, with Quirt Evans the most likely threat.

In the other beginners’ chase, John Ryan’s Ferdia, a close third to Il Courra in Limerick last time, is preferred to Henry de Bromhead’s mare Cornerkova.

Meanwhile, back over arguably his optimum trip, Joseph O’Brien’s battle-hardened San Andreas might prove best in the five-runner thepowdercoaters.ie Race in Fairyhouse.

A four-time winner on Dundalk’s polytrack, one of the six-year-old’s two wins on turf came in this event last year, when beating Chief Little Hawk.

Successful at Dundalk in March, he was then pipped by 113-rated My Oberon in the All-Weather Mile Championships in Newcastle.

Unplaced in the valuable Mallow Handicap, won by Lord Dudley, in Cork next time, he dropped back to six furlongs for his most recent start, in a conditions event at this venue. There he came home well to get within a half-length of Prisoner’s Dilemma.

San Andreas will be more effective over this seven furlongs and, with 7lb claimer High Horgan again on board, might prove too strong for 102-rated stable-companion Velocidad, a Group 2 winner last year, tackling seven furlongs for the first time and the other three-year-old in the field, Affogato, winner of a Gowran Park maiden and representing Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

Joseph O’Brien might also take the opening two-year-old maiden with Apache Outlaw, third to Comhra on debut in Roscommon before finishing a good second to Papillo at the Curragh.

CLONMEL 

Selections

5.00 Itwasfate 

5.35 Must Be Dreaming 

6.10 Gotthenod 

6.45 Bacardys (NB) 

7.20 Ferdia 

7.55 I’ll Be That Lucky 

8.30 Bridal Knot 

Next best 

5.00 Doyenna 

5.35 Cottie 

6.10 Father Jed 

6.45 Quirt Evans 

7.20 Cornerkova 

7.55 Withallduerespect 

8.30 Balum 

FAIRYHOUSE 

Selections

4.45 Apache Outlaw (Nap) 

5.20 Walking On Clouds 

5.55 Blind Beggar 

6.30 San Andreas 

7.05 Magnetic North 

7.40 Point King 

8.15 Clueless Hill 

Next best 

4.45 Polar Bear 

5.20 Cherry Bloom 

5.55 Moss Trucker 

6.30 Velocidad 

7.05 Stellium 

7.40 Bringbackmemories 

8.15 Storm Steps

