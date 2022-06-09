Leopardstown report: Dr Zempf bounces back to claim Group 3 honours

Dr Zempf became the first three-year-old since Convergence in 2015 to capture the Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes when leading home a 1-2 for Ger Lyons in Thursday night’s Leopardstown feature.

Bouncing back from an abortive assault on the Tetrarch, over a mile, at the Curragh last time, the 13-8 favourite swept past pace-forcing Pretreville soon after the two-furlong marker and, pushed out by Colin Keane, ran on to score by two lengths, with stable-companion Straight Answer coming through late to deny Pretreville second spot.

“I came here to learn, about both horses,” admitted Lyons. “But the wheels are back on the wagon, for both. I never had any doubt about Dr Zempf getting a mile, but I was wrong.

“This was his best performance — the trip was right and he loved the ground. I’m not sure where he’ll go next, but his future will be in America. He’ll be a stronger four-year-old. And that’s where he’ll win his Grade 1, around two bends.”

Better known for his National Hunt achievements, Pat Foley introduced a promising filly Yerwanthere to land the opening maiden in convincing style from favourite Sareeha.

Luke McAteer’s filly picked up well to record an emphatic win.

Foley said: “She ran the way she works at home — she’s the best I’ve had, better than her brother Yermanthere (rated 90). She’s very professional in every way and is definitely a listed filly. She has plenty of gears, so seven furlongs suits her, but she’ll get a mile. So we have options.”

Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes combined to win the nine-furlong fillies handicap with Giladah (6-1 to 7-2), in the trainer’s colours.

A daughter of Weld’s Epsom Oaks runner-up Tarfasha, the Muhaarar dug deep to get the better of favourite Coill Na Sionainne by a half-length, prompting her trainer to comment: “She’s a very well-bred filly — I trained her dam, who was second in the Epsom Oaks and won the Blandford. She should be progressive and will go for another similar handicap.”

In-form trainer Paul Flynn struck with Galway-bound Plunkett in the Leopardstown Members Apprentice Handicap.

The 100-30 joint-favourite came from off the pace, under a confident ride, to give Danny Gilligan, 16, son of trainer Paul, his first success on the track.

Flynn enthused: “That’s the way he needs to be ridden, to come from off a strong pace. He had a hold-up before the Curragh, but was in good shape for this. I’d like to go to Galway with him, probably for the big seven-furlong handicap, but he might have to run again to get into it.”

Willie McCreery continued his rich vein of form when Helpmeout (Billy Lee) landed the (47-75) Leopardstown Handicap for owner/breeders Jim and Ciara Murphy of Redpender Stud.

And Henry de Bromhead’s strike-rate with his Flat team improved again when Wayne Lordan partnered Harry’s Legacy (4-1) to a gutsy victory over Extension and top-weight Auckland in the finale.