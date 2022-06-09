Irish jockey Oisin Murphy feared for career after regular alcohol blackouts

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy has said he feared for his racing career after going through alcohol-related issues last year.

Murphy was banned for 14 months after admitting to breaking rules covering Covid-19, misleading the British Horseracing Authority and prejudicial conduct, as well as breaching two alcohol-related rules.

Murphy opened up about his issues with drinking, noting that he tried to give it up on several occasions in the past.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I might last a week or sometimes a month but it would spiral out of control again.

"By the time Goodwood came around in August [2021] I had blacked out every night of that week. OK, I was probably blacking out very early in the evening so I was fine the next morning, but I really couldn't deal with the pressure and by the Breeders' Cup in November I was ready to stop riding.

"Whether I rode well or poorly that day, whether I had winners or no winners, I dealt with it the same way - I got in the car with my driver and I started drinking. I had no set plan as to what would be my last drink that evening."

The Irish jockey told of how he was drinking almost every day for a spell and would turn to alcohol no matter his emotions.

"When I was happy I would drink, when I was sad I would drink," he told BBC Sport.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself to achieve results, but I dealt with that pressure entirely in the wrong way."

Murphy vows to be sober now and is seeking counselling and attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, but admits to finding serving his sentence difficult in comparison to the hectic life of a champion jockey.

"I had to reach a level that I was happy and being content with doing very simple things. I'm very fortunate to live at the bottom of the gallops here in Lambourn and taking the dog for a walk and going to the local supermarket and buying shopping, and that might sound very strange but I really reached rock bottom in my eyes," he said.

"I stayed off social media for a long time. I ended up being happy doing very normal stuff, and from then I started showjumping and getting back in the horse world, helping [trainer] Andrew Balding a couple of times a week and going racing irregularly.

"I feel like I have not got normality back in my life, but I'm wanted and needed again and that is a nice way to be."

The Killarney native has now turned his attention to the future, saying he has more to give to the sport of racing.

"I want to get back in the saddle and show people that I'm healthy and I could get my life back together and win the races I haven't won before," he said. "I haven't won enough Classics or a Derby or the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

"I can't really portray how I felt throughout last year. There were a lot of low days - most days were low in fact. I'm fully sober now and I want to maintain how I am. That is day by day.

"I suppose when I return to the saddle I've got to be sure that I am still feeling this way. I can't really live with the idea of failing another breath test. That's why I'm still going to AA and still seeking help from my counsellor."