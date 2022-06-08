Wexford report: Charlie O’Dwyer follows in father's footsteps

In the colours his father Conor wore to glory on War Of Attrition in the 2006 Cheltenham Gold Cup, Charlie O’Dwyer carried the familiar maroon and white to victory for the first time when partnering odds-on favourite Kings Keeper to victory in the Wexford Racecourse Ladies Day August 5th Maiden Hurdle.

Placed in five of his six previous excursions over flights, the 2-5 favourite saw off Copperwell by two and a quarter lengths, prompting his young rider to declare: “That’s my first winner for Gigginstown, so it’s great. I rode a winner for Henry (de Bromhead, trainer) in Dundalk and it’s nice to get another.

“They went quickly early and, when they eased down, I was happy enough to go on. But he’s lazy and wasn’t doing a whole lot in front. But I suppose he did it the way his price suggested he would.”

Successful on his chasing debut, over two miles, at this venue last time, the Willie Mullins-trained Ganapathi readily coped with an extra half-mile when justifying 11-10 favouritism in the featured Wexford Racecourse Family Day September 3rd Novice Chase, coasting home nine lengths clear of frontrunner Effernock Fizz.

“It was straight-forward enough,” winning rider Kieran Callaghan said. “We knew Effernock Fizz was going to bow along and I was happy to sit in behind her. She slowed up a few times and I joined her, but I just wanted to go an even gallop and it worked out well. It’s great to be getting these opportunities from Willie.”

Riding honours on a day restricted to claimers went to Richie Condon who completed a double on Mick Winters’ James Dream in the opening Three Rocks Mares Maiden Hurdle and the Noel Dooly-trained Where’s Bunny, who travelled sweetly throughout before capturing the Support The Irish Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap Chase at the expense of Meehall.

Winters said: “She’s had a lot of small issues and we’ve found it hard to keep her right. She was green early and jumped a bit big, but she warmed to the task. She’s owned by a great syndicate and I’m delighted for Richie — I promised him a winner at a Cheltenham preview in Askeaton and I’ve delivered.”

It was also a day to remember for Corkman Gabi Bourke, 27, who rode his first winner on home soil when the well-backed Bearwithgmenow delivered in the Country Fest Wexford August 7th Handicap Hurdle, staying on too strongly for Journey West.

Bourke explained: “I’ve ridden a few winners in Sweden, but this is special. I’ve been riding out for John (Flavin) two days a week. And It’s a fair achievement to ride a winner first up for him.”

Ian Power won the visitwexford.ie Maiden Hurdle, over an extended three miles, on the John Queally-trained Don’t Tell Allen as favourite The Folkes Tiara dropped away tamely to finish a well-beaten fourth and his market rival Perceval Legallois unseated Simon Torrens three from home.

Queally said: “He’s well-bred, a half-brother to Next Destination. So he’s bred to stay and that’s what won it for him. They went fast enough in front and he just kept going. I have no big plans for him, but he’ll probably go over fences fairly soon. And that should be his game.”