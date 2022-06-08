Perfect Power up for the cup, says Fahey

Richard Fahey is confident Perfect Power is firing all cylinders ahead of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next week.

After registering a narrow verdict over Go Bears Go in the five-furlong Norfolk Stakes 12 months ago, the Ardad colt went on to claim successive Group Ones over six furlongs in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.

A comeback victory over seven furlongs in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury encouraged connections to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas - and while he was not disgraced in being beaten just over six lengths into seventh place, Fahey feels the Rowley Mile Classic exposed his stamina limitations.

"We tried him in the Guineas and I think I was quoted as saying we were just trying to stretch the elastic band too far. I'm more comfortable training him as a sprinter than I was a miler and he's probably happier what I'm doing with him now," Fahey told Sky Sports Racing.

"It was an extremely difficult decision (to run in the Guineas). We all had a chat and rolled the dice. We weren't missing anything by having a go and while I'm not saying I'm pleased we had a go, it's taken the question mark away from whether he stays a mile or not.

"He's in great order. He worked on Sunday and we were delighted with him. We're really looking forward to the race."

The Musley Bank handler has adjusted Perfect Power's training regime ahead of his return to six furlongs on Friday week and could not be happier with how he has been performing on the gallops.

He added: "We were working him from the seven (furlong marker) rather than the five-and-a-half and now we're building his speed back up. We were trying to take the speed out of him, if that makes sense.

"He's happier training as a sprinter and his work has improved a lot more because we are taking the stamina out of it - he's training exceptionally well.

"He likes to run quick and he is quick. I was very happy going into the Guineas, but you can tell he's bouncing at the moment.

"I'm happier and he's happier and God love anybody that's trying to beat him."

Perfect Power is the undoubted star of the Fahey squad bound for the Royal meeting, but he also has high hopes for a couple of exciting two-year-olds.

Clearpoint, who made a huge impression over six furlongs on his racecourse debut at Ayr, is set to drop back to the minimum distance for the Norfolk.

"If there was one I could pick out of the two-year-olds, he's the one that I do like," said Fahey.

"It's just a bit of a shame that we tried to run him three weeks ago and he just scoped a little bit dirty, which stopped us from racing him.

"To get one run into him was fantastic - I'd have been disappointed if he didn't go (to Ascot).

"He won well (at Ayr) and we expected him to win to be honest - his work has been extremely good.

"I'm going to drop him back for the Norfolk and he's one I'm really looking forward to."

Since shaping with promise when third on his Leicester introduction, Rousing Encore has won at Beverley and Pontefract and is set to line up for the Coventry Stakes.

Fahey added: "He's progressed really well. His first run he would have needed badly, he ran a good race and he's improving hand over fist.

"Every time I see him he looks better and his run the other day at Pontefract for me was very good.

"He's done nothing really and we'll aim him at the Coventry."