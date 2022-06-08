Cork and Wexford tips: Thunder Kiss can strike again in Munster Oaks

There is a terrific card Wednesday evening in Cork, where the Group 3 Munster Oaks is the feature and the listed Munster Sprint Stakes and Cork Derby form part of the supporting card. Thunder Kiss won the feature race in 2021 and can successfully defend her crown.

Trained by Ger Lyons, who has won two of the last three runnings of the race, the grey made the perfect start to her season when running away with a listed race over this course and distance. The ground was much softer then than it will be Wednesday, but there has been enough rain around recently to ensure it won’t be too fast for her.

Following that win, she went to York for the Group 2 Middleton Stakes and after travelling into the race looking as though she would win, the combination of the shorter trip and quicker ground resulted in her having to settle for third place, with one of Wednesday’s rivals, Forbearance in sixth.

The five-year-old, who was unraced at two and lightly raced at three, made fine progress through last season and her two runs this term suggest there is even more to come. She sets the bar very high and will take beating.

The progressive pair, Rosscarbery and Startedwithakiss, the strong-staying Yaxeni, and Forbearance are worth consideration, but Lily Pond is most feared.

The latter’s trainer, Aidan O’Brien, has won five of the last eight runnings of the race, four of them with three-year-olds, who receive a stone from their older rivals.

Unraced at two, she made a winning debut on the all-weather in April and was immediately stepped up to Group 3 company for her next start. While she was put in her place by Tranquil Lady in the Blue Wind Stakes, it was a fine effort for her second start, and she kept on nicely to the line.

She can only improve for that run and looks sure to run a big race. If she stays the trip — and that is the only concern — she will go very close.

Silminaya can take the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden. Johnny Murtagh’s juvenile made a good impression on her debut when finishing third in a maiden won by the highly-regarded Statuette, with Olivia Maralda in second place.

While beaten a total of five and a half lengths, she showed pace to chase the front two into the final furlong and pulled a long way clear of the remainder. She can only step forward from that effort and is preferred to Ardad’s Great, who also ran well on debut.

The latter raced keenly but there was a lot to like about the way she kept going to finish fourth behind Wadao. With improvement, she will go close. Excelia’s turf debut, behind Harry Time, also reads well, while newcomer Lashes is worth noting in the market.

There is National Hunt action in Wexford, where Ganapathi can follow up his debut success over fences when he contests the Wexford Racecourse Family Day September 3 Novice Chase.

He began his chasing career at this track and, even though he was a little keen, he stayed on well to beat Genois, with subsequent winner Ash Tree Meadow readily left behind when the tempo quickened over the last two.

The step up to two and a half miles is a positive for the selection and with Kieran Callaghan taking off a valuable 7lbs, he should have no trouble following up.