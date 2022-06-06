Gowran Park report: Spanish Tenor gears up for Ballybrit in style

All roads lead to Ballybrit for Spanish Tenor following his pillar-to-post victory under Cian MacRedmond in the featured Sonix Entertainment Handicap in Gowran Park.

Trained for Shamrock Thoroughbreds by Ado McGuinness, the eight-year-old broke smartly, got across from stall 12 to dictate the pace and kept going bravely in the final furlong to beat handicap debutante All Lies Ahead by a length and three-quarters with Punk Poet a close third.

“He was drawn wide and I was worried he wouldn’t get to the front, because he likes to roll along and dictate things,” explained McGuinness, who has enjoyed plenty of big-race success in Galway in recent seasons.

“He might run somewhere first, but he’s heading for Galway and will run in both races (the Colm Quinn BMW Mile and the Ahonoora Handicap.

“Cian was very good on him. He got him out and across and let him enjoy himself. He’s better going around bends, so it suits him here, and Galway.”

Unplaced in a Leopardstown maiden on her only start for James Motherway last October, Term Of Endearment created a favourable impression on her first outing for Henry de Bromhead, sweeping past front-running favourite Paris Peacock to land the Gowran Park Median Auction Fillies Maiden in the style of a potentially smart performer.

Chris Acheson’s Sea The Moon filly triumphed by two and a quarter lengths as the leading duo stretched 10 lengths clear of the rest.

Winning rider Wayne Lordan said: “She had a nice run last autumn and that was a good performance. She had a good draw, was able to get into a lovely position and, although she was bit green up the straight, hit the line well. There was more in the tank and she should go on from here.”

Odds-on players had to sweat before 2-7 shot World Famous came through to land the Gowran Festival Of Speed August 21st Maiden, collaring bold front-runner Rick Dalton and then holding the strong-finishing Nemean by three-quarters of a length.

World Famous was representing the combination of Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Brown McMonagle, successful with Brostaigh in a Group 2 in Chantilly on Sunday.

O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell said: “It was workmanlike. Dylan said he didn’t travel as well as at the Curragh and that he was in trouble at the bottom of the hill. He just stayed going and would be better on better ground.”

Racing opened with an all-the-way victory for odds-on favourite Culcor, in the colours of Juddmonte Farms, in the seven-furlong Thomastown Maiden.

Ridden for Ger Lyons by champion-jockey Colin Keane, the Invincible Spirit colt, an uneasy 5-6 favourite, had to be kept up to his work in the closing stages to see off newcomers Fiddlers Green and Coreman.