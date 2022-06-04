Desert Crown wins Epsom Derby 

Desert Crown and jockey Richard Kingscote 

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 16:40

Desert Crown has won the Epsom Derby.

Sir Michael Stoute's star produced a textbook run under Richard Kingscote to take the victory.

More follows later

 

<p>Donnacha O'Brien can get an early boost on Derby day by saddling a winner in the first race at Listowel.  Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Irish weekend tips: Western Cape fancied to get punters off to a flying start at Listowel

