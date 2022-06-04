Irish weekend tips: Western Cape fancied to get punters off to a flying start at Listowel

There is a busy bank holiday weekend ahead, and Western Cape is taken to get punters off to the best possible start by taking the Irish EBF Median Sires Maiden, the opening race on Saturday afternoon’s card in Listowel.

Donnacha O’Brien’s juvenile made his debut in a Roscommon maiden and had to settle for fifth place, beaten more than eight lengths behind winner Comhra.

The latter looked a smart sort and as runners from this O’Brien yard tend to progress quite significantly with experience and time, much better can be expected from Western Cape this time.

Conditions got quite testing in Roscommon and it took him plenty of time to find his stride, but he was ready to go on close home, only to run into traffic issues. He made a good enough impression to suggest he would be up to winning a maiden, and this isn’t a bad opportunity. He is preferred to Keepupwithmyempire, who finished third behind the promising Little Big Bear on debut and with further progress he should go close here.

Bantry can get off the mark in the second division of the Shay Rooney Handicap. Last time out, at Gowran, the lightly raced three-year-old came from a long way off the pace to finish second to Bells On Her Toes.

Given three of the first four in that race were prominent throughout, John Murphy’s gelding did well to finish as close as he did. On that evidence, it seems safe to say he remains well treated despite being 3lbs higher here. From a much better draw this time, he can run close to the pace early and use the opportunity to get off the mark.

Tramore hosts Saturday’s National Hunt action and Tudor Manor can take the opener, the Visit West Waterford Maiden Hurdle, for trainer Pat Flynn, who was amongst the winners on the Flat earlier this week at Tipperary.

Sunday’s card in Listowel is another Flat programme and Silken Ladder can follow up her recent Killarney success when she lines up for the Croom House Stud Handicap. Joe Murphy’s filly landed quite a gamble when getting up late to win in Killarney and on the evidence of that run she doesn’t look too badly treated off her 6lb higher mark. This is a good race, but she has much more to give and can take this at the expense of Galleria Borghese.

Buckman Tavern can continue the fine run of trainer Tony Martin by taking the Lane Family Memorial Handicap. Not beaten far on return in a fiercely competitive handicap at Leopardstown, he followed that with a fine third behind Magnetic North at Navan. This longer trip ought to bring about further improvement, and he can take this at the expense of last-time-out winner Monty’s Way.

In Kilbeggan, Chiricahua can take the Kilbegganraces.com Novice Hurdle for Paul Nolan and Seán O’Keeffe. Formerly with Ger Lyons on the Flat, he had a couple of mishaps on his first five outings over hurdles but made a much-deserved breakthrough last time out, in Cork. This is a deal tougher, but he can progress and is preferred to Level Neverending, who won over this course last time out but did so despite not looking entirely comfortable on the track.