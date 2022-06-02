Earl Of Tyrone rules the day with majestic victory

Earl Of Tyrone, trained for Robert Moran by Paddy Twomey, blew his rivals away in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor (Premier) Handicap at the Curragh yesterday, justifying 11-8 favouritism in impressive style.

Ridden by Billy Lee, the progressive Australia gelding edged past front-runner Agitare early in the straight and, soon in command, stretched clear in great style to slam Moon Daisy by four lengths.

Earl Of Tyrone was following-up a maiden success in Bellewstown and, is, clearly improving rapidly.

Twomey said: “He’s a nice horse and I felt the step-up in trip would suit him.

“He’s a galloper and every time he works, he works better than before. And he’s getting physically stronger all the time.

“He has a slot in the Ebor now, so that looks the place to go. And the Irish Cesarewitch would look another suitable target later in the year.”

He added: “It’s great for Robert (Moran) — he’s based in Fort Lauderdale (Florida), but he’s over (living in Glandore in West Cork) for the summer, so it’s great that he’s here to see him win.”

The first premier handicap on the card, the five-furlong Sky Bet Junefest Handicap, was won in dashing style by well-backed 4-1 shot Ano Syra, making it three wins from her last four starts, under Wayne Lordan.

The Johnny Feane-trained Kodiac filly, always close to the pace., powered clear inside the final furlong to triumph by three and three-quarter lengths, with Little Queenie faring best in a bunch finish for the runner-up berth.

“We were a bit worried about dropping back to five, but she travelled great and hit the line strong,” said a delighted Feane,

“She keeps improving and we have options for her (including the Rockingham, back at the Curragh or a trip to Royal Ascot). Long-term, black type would be the crowning glory for her.”

The Michael O’Callaghan-trained Crypto Force booked his ticket to Royal Ascot’s Chesham Stakes when producing an impressive debut performance in the opening Ryans Cleaning Maiden at the Curragh.

Ridden by Colin Keane (deputising for suspended stable-jockey Leigh Roche), the 14-1 shot came from the back of the field, quickened well to lead before the furlong pole and went away to score by two and a quarter lengths from very unlucky odds-on favourite Auguste Rodin, trapped on the inside, hampered when trying to get a run between horses before finishing fast when seeing daylight.

“He’s very smart and we like him a lot,” said O’Callaghan. “We were very hopeful on his home-work and he has done it well. He was a little bit slowly away and they didn’t go fast.

“But he quickened well and was green when he got there. Colin says he’s smart and he’s qualified for the Chesham — so that’s where he’ll go next.”

Out of luck with Auguste Rodin, Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore struck with 4-7 favourite Age Of Kings, who made all for a convincing win over newcomer New Image in the Holden Plant Rentals 2-Y-0 Race.

O’Brien said: “He was very green the first day (in Naas), but got it together well today. We have plenty of two-year-0old for Ascot, but they won’t all go. If this fellow doesn’t travel, he’ll come back here for the Railway.”

Chris Hayes partnered 5-2 favourite Aratori to victory for Eddie and Patrick Harty in the TRI Equestrian Maiden while Markievicz (Rory Cleary) delivered for owner/trainer/breeder Sheila Lavery in the concluding six-furlong handicap.