Tipperary report: Lady Tilbury books Royal Ascot ticket in style

Lady Tilbury booked her trip to Royal Ascot for the Queen Mary Stakes with a stylish display in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race on Tuesday at Tipperary.

David Marnane’s filly was runner-up on debut, at Dundalk, and duly stepped up with a smooth success at Cork. This was another step up the ladder for the daughter of Bated Breath as her rivals included previous winner Open Season and the highly-regarded Mehmar, but she came through with flying colours.

Open Season made most of the running but raced keenly, whereas Lady Tilbury tracked the leader from a safe distance and when asked to close the gap, she did so with the minimum of fuss.

In front a furlong and a half out, she ran green when in the clear and yet she was full of running at the line and more comfortable than the length winning margin might suggest.

Heavily-backed favourite Mehmar stayed on nicely to take second place and his trainer, Michael O’Callaghan, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of his horse also going to Ascot, for the Norfolk Stakes.

“She’s a lovely filly, but she’s not just a two-year-old,” said Marnane. “She’ll go to the Queen Mary. I think she probably didn’t learn much the second day (in Cork), so I’m glad she had the run here because she’s learned a good bit today. I think she will come on for it. It’s 16 days to the Queen Mary but we’ll be fine, I think. It’s exciting to have a filly like that.

“She has a lot of natural ability. She’s a big unit and she’s got plenty of gears. She hit the front plenty soon enough today and had a look but again I liked what I saw where she went around the bend, and he couldn’t pull her up.

“It’s a great bunch of people involved (owners MRC International). She’s the first runner, so hopefully there’s a few more nice horses in it. We set up the syndicate this year and bought 19 two-year-olds. It’s a two-year project, so it’s great to have one ready to go to Ascot, and hopefully there’s more to go to other places.”

Trainer James McAuley has had a week to forget, with the desperately unfortunate incident in which many of his horses broke out of a field and galloped down a main road, resulting in the demise of eight of them. The victory of Mischief Star in the Tipperary Races Claiming Race won’t make up for that but will serve as something of a tonic. The five-year-old, having his fifth run for McAuley, travelled well under Jake Coen and quickened clear in the straight to win readily.

A median auction in Tipperary to the Jersey Stakes in Royal Ascot is quite the leap, but trainer Pat Flynn feels All In The Mind is entitled to take his chance in such company following his facile success under Conor Hoban.

“That was great,” said Flynn. “My wife, Catherine, and my son, Stephen, picked him out as a yearling. His next run, if we get in, will be the Jersey Stakes. I know I’m jumping into it, but he won apologising today and the way he’s improving, I think he’s entitled to go. He’s turning into a horse now.”

Realtin Fantasy, trained by Willie Browne and ridden by Sean Bowen, got off the mark at the 24th time of asking when finding plenty close home to take the @tipperaryraces Maiden.

Chocquinto took the TipperaryRacecourse.ie Handicap for Hilary McLoughlin and jockey Andy Slattery. The mare, who wasn’t beaten too far when pitched into a listed race on her return, made the most of the return to handicap company with a good turn of foot to lead a furlong out. Moss Tucker stayed on late but couldn’t on terms with the 15-2 winner.