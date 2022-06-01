Curragh tips: Aratori can build on promising debut effort

The Curragh hosts midweek action Wednesday evening and Aratori can get off the mark in the TRI Equestrian Maiden. Eddie and Patrick Harty’s three-year-old filly made her debut just 12 days ago at this track and ran a super race to push the experienced My Eyes Adore You to a neck.

A filly with plenty of scope, she was passed by the winner inside the final furlong but there was plenty to like about the way she battled on to the line. She finished the better part of four lengths clear of third-placed Lopes Gold, who was rated 74, with one of Wednesday’s rivals, Chicago Lightning, a neck behind that one. She ought to be better for that outing and if that is the case, she will take a great deal of beating.

Of those with a rating, Schiele sets the standard, but Shoebox King ran well in defeat last time out, in Cork, and can be the one to chase home the selection. Lord Abama also showed promise on both outings and is sure to improve.

There could be a good end to the card for the Harty stable because Queen’s Pardon also has leading claims in the finale, the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap. This is a much more competitive race than the maiden and some luck in running will be necessary, but there was much to be taken from her most recent effort, behind Independent Expert.

The three-year-old hit the front approaching the final furlong but was picked up late on and then touched off for second spot in the final strides. That was over seven furlongs and suggested the drop back to an extended six furlongs, which she gets here, would be more suitable. With just five runs under her belt, she has plenty of potential for improvement and can take this at the expense of Inishmot Prince.

The last-named won twice on the all-weather and returned to the turf with a fine effort in defeat behind Midnight Fire and Elanora. He has scope for further improvement and is likely to post another bold bid.

The Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Handicap is the most valuable race on the card and it is fiercely competitive. In this wide-open betting heat, Earl Of Tyrone may be able to continue the fine run of trainer Paddy Twomey.

Third in a hot handicap on his debut for the stable, he appreciated the step up to 12 furlongs when winning a Bellewstown maiden by a country mile. He had his handicap mark upped from 79 to 87 in the wake of that effort, but there is likely more to come from the four-year-old son of Australia. The step up to 14 furlongs can prompt further improvement and he is preferred to Phoenix Cowboy.

CURRAGH

Selections

5:10 Auguste Rodin

5:45 Age Of Kings

6:15 Over The Rainbow

6:45 Loveday

7:15 Earl Of Tyrone

7:50 Aratori (Nap)

8:20 Queen’s Pardon (NB)

Next best

5:10 Eastern Legend

5:45 New Image

6:15 Zaniyka

6:45 Thunder Eclipse

7:15 Phoenix Cowboy

7:50 Shoebox King

8:20 Inishmot Prince