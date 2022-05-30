Ballinrobe report: Prairie Dancer delivers for the upwardly-mobile JJ Slevin

Jockey JJ Slevin continued his whirlwind start to the new season when partnering even-money favourite Prairie Dancer to a wide-margin victory in the Sheridan Electric 4-Y-0 on the first day of Ballinrobe’s two-day May meeting.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained gelding, a beaten favourite in Clonmel last time, made every yard of the running and forged clear of market rival Douglas Dc before the final flight before scoring, unextended, by 16 lengths.

“We were hoping they’d let me dictate things and it worked out well,” said Slevin, now on the nine-winner mark for the new campaign. “It was straight-forward — he jumped and travelled well. He’s a hardy, solid horse and it should be no bother to him to mix it in handicap hurdles now.”

The featured Monroe’s Live John Monroe Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle went to Dermot McLoughlin’s Two Shoe Tom, who swept through on the run-in to deny Ena Baie, who had looked a certain winner when enjoying a clear lead entering the final furlong.

A first winner of the season for Conor Maxwell, Two Shoe Tom triumphed by three and a quarter lengths.

McLoughlin explained: “Conor was expecting plenty of pace in the race and decided to drop her in and take his time. The rain helped her and they went a good gallop, which played to her strengths. The race worked out in her favour and she kept going better than the others. Hopefully, she’ll win over fences during the summer.”

Successful with Pink In The Park at Punchestown on Sunday, Willie and Patrick Mullins delivered again for the Cork-based Roaringwater Syndicate when seven-year-old French import Aime Desjy justified 4-6 favouritism in the bumper, the Lodge At Ashford Castle Flat Race.

The No Risk At All gelding, returning after a 1000-day absence, before the home turn and stayed on dourly to triumph by seven lengths from Mister Beeton.

Patrick Mullins said: “He’s been off a long time and has had a few issues. But he did that well – he’s a real galloper.”

Tom Gibney described Ballinrobe as “a lucky track” after the Darragh O’Keeffe-ridden Ballybaun Star proved too strong for favourite Spick And Span in the opening Bank Of Ireland Maiden Hurdle, sparking a double for trainer and rider.

But he added: “We’ve had a heap of seconds over the last few months so it’s great to get back to the winner’s enclosure. This fellow is small but tough, and he seems a different horse since he was gelded and sent jumping. Going back on the Flat is definitely an option with him.”

The double was completed when Story Rory, disappointing in Tramore last time, captured the first division of the (80-95) FBD Handicap Hurdle, outpointing favourite Lady L’lerom on the run-in.

“It’s fantastic for his owner (Damien Conway), who is a local man,” said Gibney. “It’s big for him and big for me to have a double here. This horse has a bit of size and will go chasing at some stage.”

It’s Time Again, up 9lb for a course and distance win last month, followed-up for Fermoy-based trainer David Barry in the second division of this 80-95 contest, staying on dourly under Jack Foley to beat Glenmalure Lodge.

In the other handicap action, the Peter Flood-trained Trevena opened her hurdling account, at the 13th attempt when produced late by Keith Donoghue to peg back Peace Party, Nazine and Look Don’t Touch in the closing stages.