Billy Lee treble takes tally for last fortnight to 12 winners

Billy Lee is enjoying a fine run of form and a treble on Monday night’s card in Roscommon brought his tally for the last fortnight to 12 winners.

Schiele was a late withdrawal from the Roscommon Claiming Maiden, leaving Plankton to be sent off the odds-on favourite. However, that newcomer was unable to get to Brown Eagle, who made all the running for Lee and trainer Michael Grassick.

Lee doubled up aboard the Paddy Twomey-trained Spasiba, who made all the running in the Follow Roscommon Racecourse On Facebook Maiden. The 7-4 favourite eased a couple clear before the turn for home and, under a clever ride which didn’t require maximum exertion from the once-raced son of Ultra, he raced to a clear-cut victory over Hallowed Star.

Twomey was also responsible for leg three of the Lee treble as Rosscarbery took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Handicap. Lee stalked the pace most of the way, cruised to the front halfway up the straight, and stretched away in fine style to complete her own hat-trick this season.

A photo finish was required at the end of the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden but regardless of the result, it was going to be a first juvenile winner of the season for Joseph O’Brien as it concerned two Owning Hill runners. Ultimately, victory went to the favourite, Voce Del Palio, but there were many anxious moments for his supporters.

While Wujdaan made his bid for home and opened a four or five-length lead early in the straight, the favourite was caught in a pocket. The former looked home for all money, but once in the clear Voce Del Palio responded well to Declan McDonogh’s call to snatch what looked for much of the straight like an unlikely victory. The runner-up emerged with much credit as she was on debut and appeared to jump a patch of ground inside the final furlong.

The Tulsk Apprentice Handicap will live long in the memory of Kyanna Van Buuren as she rode her first winner, aboard the John McConnell-trained No Patience. The four-year-old took a keen hold, but the Dutch rider kept him under wraps as much as possible and the pair raced comfortably clear to the line.

Sally Golightly, who won a handicap last week in Sligo, followed up in great style in the Racing Here Again June 14 Handicap. Donagh O’Connor made every yard aboard Jack Davison’s filly and as her rivals came under pressure, she eased clear up the hill under hands and heels. Victory continued the fine run of O’Connor, who recorded his first treble last week in Cork.

Gavin Ryan gave Final Endeavour an exemplary ride to take the finale, the www.roscommonracecourse.ie Handicap. Drawn very wide, he pushed Harry Rogers’ horse to the front within the first furlong and thereafter judged it beautifully to give the horse a third winning bracket, and first since October 2020.