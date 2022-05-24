Gowran Park and Punchestown tips: Flying Dolphin poised to get off the mark

With the recent addition of Punchestown’s National Hunt card, there are two meetings Tuesday afternoon and, unquestionably, the more interesting fare is at Gowran Park, where Flying Dolphin can get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

Johnny Murtagh’s three-year-old made his debut in April at Leopardstown and ran a superb race to finish a close second behind the experienced Boundless Ocean, who is now rated 100. The form received a boost from third-placed Temple Of Artemis, who won a Chester handicap off 88 on his next start, and from fourth-placed Vega Magnifico, who won a Navan maiden on his next outing.

On the back of that introduction, Flying Dolphin was sent off favourite to win a Cork maiden but found Martinstown and Point Gellibrand too good. However, the form received a boost when fourth-placed Vellner won a Curragh maiden on Friday evening.

The addition of a tongue-tie and cheekpieces for this time is a positive and, if they have the desired effect, he should prove too good for the consistent Moe Sedway, who was runner-up on his last couple of outings, both at this track.

The best race of the evening is the @gowranpark1 On Twitter Fillies’ Race and Suwayra can make a winning return to action for 1000 Guineas winning combination of Chris Hayes and Dermot Weld. The Aga Khan filly was most impressive on her only start of last year, when running on strongly to reel-in and then comfortably get the better of Cairde Go Deo in a one-mile maiden at Leopardstown.

It is a concern that she hasn’t been seen since July, but there was no mistaking the talent she showed that day and if she is to justify her Group 1 entries, she will have to come out on top here.

Show Of Stars can give her most to think about. Fifth in a listed race on return and a close fourth behind History in a Group 3 last time, this represents a drop in grade and her chance is obvious. Johnny Murtagh’s One For Bobby was green on debut but still managed to run out an impressive winner from a horse, Gradulations, who ran away with a maiden on its next start.

In Punchestown, Mise Raftaire can take the first division of the Bar One Racing €50 Free Bet Handicap Hurdle. Anthony McCann’s mare was a beaten favourite last time out, at Clonmel, but still held every chance until being hampered and falling at the second-last.

Off for a couple of months since, the seven-year-old is clearly capable off her current mark, and Richie Condon’s 7lbs claim is a further aid to her cause. She is preferred to Good Man Turk and recent Flat scorer Unanswered, who might be ready to leave previous hurdling form behind.

PUNCHESTOWN

Selections

1:20 Ballybawn Belter

1:55 Diamondinthemud

2:25 Mise Raftaire

2:55 Stilyker

3:25 Bearwithmenow

3:55 Ruhm Und Ehre

Next best

1:20 Female Approach

1:55 Listentillitellyea

2:25 Good Man Turk

2:55 Thefaithfulindian

3:25 Sphagnum

3:55 Along Long Story

GOWRAN PARK

Selections

4:50 Halcyon Spirit

5:20 Flying Dolphin (Nap)

5:50 Suwayra (NB)

6:20 La Dame Blanche

6:50 Plugged In

7:20 Hanbags N Gladrags

7:50 Bells On Her Toes

8:20 Beret Rouge

Next best

4:50 Eagle Terrace

5:20 Moe Sedway

5:50 Show Of Stars

6:20 Marhaba Ashmayme

6:50 Jazz Dreamers

7:20 The Bog Bank

7:50 Coumshingaun

8:20 Vischio