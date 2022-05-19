Tipperary preview

Willie Mullins has a strong hand in the finale, the Racing Again May 31 Bumper, on this evening’s card in Tipperary and Rath Gaul Boy can get back to winning ways in the hands of Patrick Mullins.

Winner of his only outing in a point to point, in October, he made a winning start inside the rails in early March but found the competition a touch too hot when fifth in a Grade Two at Aintree on his next outing.

He is a smart jumping prospect but can put another winning mark on his card before embarking on that side of his career. Stablemate Sir Argus and the Gordon Elliott-trained The Last Mardi are closely matched on old form and they can fight for the minor roles.

The Tipperary Town Maiden Hurdle which gets proceedings underway is over two miles and while that may be on the sharp side for Evenwood Sonofagun, he has leading claims.

Last time out, on debut for Richard O’Brien, he was given a patient ride by Danny Mullins. Brought wide into the homestraight, he stayed on well in the closing stages without ever promising to get to the winner, Kashi. That was over two miles and three furlongs but with that run under his belt and if ridden more positively today, he can get the job done.

Laser Focus is interesting on his first start for Henry de Bromhead, while Must Meet Cecil might be seen to better effect in handicaps but there is no doubt, he has shown the ability to win races.

La Prima Donna was a late absentee from a race on Monday at Killarney, where she would have been a long odds-on favourite, and while she may not be quite so short in the betting for the tipperaryraces.ie Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, she will take a great deal of beating.

Willie Mullins’ mare has picked up plenty of experience this year, and her last couple of efforts have ensured a mark of 129. That is a big figure for a mare in a maiden hurdle and if she can run close to that mark, she will get her due reward.