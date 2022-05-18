Ballysax can build on eye-catching run

With a full field of 26 declared, the Hot House Flowers Play Live July 8 Handicap on this evening’s card in Cork is fiercely competitive, but there is no denying Ballysax was a huge eye-catcher last time out, and she is worth taking a chance on today.

Last time out, when having her third run of the season and first on turf for current connections, the lightly-raced four-year-old was out the back most of the way in a course-and-distance handicap but stayed on to great effect inside the closing stages.

As that was also her first handicap, she ought to step forward for it, and while luck in running will be necessary in today’s big field, she looks well treated off her current mark of 55 and makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Everything in the Follow Us On Instagram Maiden points to Janoobi. Runner-up on his only start in the UK, he joined Ger Lyons for this season and was just touched off on his first start for current connections.

Beaten a short head that day, at Leopardstown, he was clear of the remainder, and the form received boosts from fourth-placed Yashin and fifth-placed Baroque Artist, both of which won next time. He can improve but likely won’t need to step forward to get off the mark this time. Money for newcomers Three Laws or Boomerang Bill would be interesting.

Relevant Range has shown enough in two runs to date to suggest the opening race, the Sign Up To Our Newsletter Maiden, is well within compass for him. On debut, Paddy Twomey’s horse was well beaten in a maiden won by Toy and stepped up on that with a runner-up finish behind the now 90-rated Furnace Creek over today’s course and distance. He ought to take another step forward and if that is the case, he will be hard to beat.

Chesterton was well backed on debut and while he would never have been a danger to the winner, Georgeta, he may well have finished a good second but for edging left under pressure in the Gowran straight. That is forgivable as it was his first start and if he has learned from it, he could give the selection plenty to think about.

Another worth noting is Hernes Hill, who finished third on his two starts last season, both on the all-weather. A horse with plenty of scope, he looked as though he needed time, and it will be interesting to see how he has developed since last year, and if the market sides with him today. With a rating of 75, the consistent Shoebox King also holds leading claims.

Edge Of My Seat can take the finale, the Racing Again June 8 Handicap, for Aidan Howard. The four-year-old made her seasonal debut last month at Gowran Park and was noted staying on nicely into fourth place behind Plunkett. The step up to ten furlongs looks a good move for the filly and she can earn her first winning bracket.

CORK

Selections

5:05 Relevant Range

5:40 Midnight Toker

6:10 Furnace Creek

6:40 Ballysax (NB)

7:10 Janoobi (Nap)

7:40 Urban Oasis

8:10 Edge Of My Seat

Next best

5:05 Chesterton

5:40 Sarcastic

6:10 Harmony Rose

6:40 Secret Road

7:10 Three Laws

7:40 Breakintheclouds

8:10 Leabaland