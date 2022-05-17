Irish tips: Start Line can get punters off to a flyer at Killarney

A seven-race Flat card brings Killarney’s May meeting to a close and Start Line can get punters off to a good start by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Michael Halford’s colt was unraced at two but made an encouraging start to his career when seventh behind Baroque Artist in a maiden at Limerick.

While he was behind two of today’s rivals, Marhaba Ashmayme and Schiele, they had an experience advantage and he was just three lengths behind the former, who finished half a length in front of the latter.

With that run under his belt and having a much better draw this time, he can sit closer to the pace and, with an extra furlong to travel this time, he can reverse previous form with Marhaba Ashmayme and Schiele.

Melnik is another worth considering. He had one run last year and was noted making late gains into third place behind Belle Fourche in a Curragh maiden. He hasn’t run in almost seven months, but this step up to a mile promises to suit and if the market speaks in his favour, it will be worth noting.

Stay Local can take the Killarney Outlook Handicap for Aidan Howard and Wayne Lordan. The filly was quite well backed to make a winning return to action in a handicap last month at Tipperary and she ran well to finish a close third behind Darkened.

Dropping back from nine furlongs to a mile ought to be a good move and if Lordan can get her into a handy position early from her wide draw, she will take holding this time. Hanbags N Gladrags won last time at Gowran and is an obvious danger off this 7lb higher mark.

If Start Line runs well in the opener, it will be a strong pointer to the chance of Elmos Fire, who makes his handicap debut in the Irish Examiner Handicap. He finished a place in front of Start Line in that Limerick maiden won by Baroque Artist and now starting off in handicaps off a mark of 70, he looks capable of making a bold bid.

Modest fare in Sligo, where Level Pitch has strong claims in the Rosses Point Caravan Park Handicap. A winner at Cork on his return, he was a shade unlucky when turned out again four days later but well beaten another six days later. Despite that heavy defeat, he still appeals as being well handicapped and if refreshed after a month off, he can resume winning ways.

KILLARNEY

Selections

5:25 Start Line (Nap)

5:55 Cigamia

6:25 All Lies Ahead

6:55 Elmos Fire

7:25 Stay Local (NB)

7:55 Too Bright

8:30 My Mate Mozzie

Next best

5:25 Melnik

5:55 Alizarine

6:25 True Artist

6:55 Inchiquin Star

7:25 Hanbags N Gladrags

7:55 Imperial Choice

8:30 Beamish

SLIGO

Selections

5:10 Eglish

5:40 Princess Rajj

6:10 Kirati Beach

6:40 Level Pitch

7:10 Play By The Rules

7:40 Entropy

8:10 Zaynudin

Next best

5:10 Drummond Warrior

5:40 The Dazzer

6:10 Gradulations

6:40 Prophets Voice

7:10 Red Ball Of Fire

7:40 Star Official

8:10 The Shunter