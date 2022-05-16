Mon Coeur poised to get off the mark

Day two of the May meeting in Killarney and Mon Coeur can send punters home on a high by taking the PitchSupplies.ie Bumper.
Mon Coeur poised to get off the mark

Killarney Racecourse in Kerry. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 07:02
Tommy Lyons

Today’s racing

Day two of the May meeting in Killarney and Mon Coeur can send punters home on a high by taking the PitchSupplies.ie Bumper.

Joe Murphy’s six-year-old made his debut at last month’s Punchestown festival and caught the eye finishing fourth behind Pat D’oroux.

Out the back for much of the trip, he moved up stylishly to be within hailing distance of the leaders as they turned for home.

He ran into a little crowding up the run-in but picked up nicely in the closing stages to finish a never-nearer fourth.

While this track will be plenty sharp enough for him, the benefit of that run will not be lost on him, and he can get off the mark.

Willie Mullins has two of the three reserves and if newcomer No Risk No Fun got it, he would be of obvious interest.

Happy Jacky can take the Beaufort Golf Club Handicap Hurdle for Ray Hackett and Bryan Cooper.

The eight-year-old made his return to action in a similar race last month at Cork and ran a superb race to finish runner-up to Bois De Clamart.

He runs off a career-high mark today but considering he will be better suited to these quicker conditions and seems almost certain to take a step forward from the run, he looks sure to make a bold bid. Winter Fog and recent winner Metersandmasks are others worth noting.

Shewearsitwell is the most interesting runner in the Tote Sliabh Luachra Hurdle. Willie Mullins’ mare was a leading novice hurdler but missed much of the 2020-21 season and didn’t make her return to action until Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, where she took a heavy fall.

Off from that until the Punchestown festival, she was pitched in deep for the Grade One won by Marie’s Rock but ran as well as could be expected.

Still very lightly raced, she remains a smart prospect and if she is going to resume her progress, this is a good place to show it.

Stablemates Cash Back and Jon Snow can give him most to think about.

More in this section

Leigh Roche wins on Twilight Jet 15/5/2022 Twilight Jet firmly on course for Commonwealth Cup
Newbury Races - Friday May 13th Modern Games takes French 2000 in style
Newbury Races - Saturday May 14th Baaeed a class apart as superstar charges to Lockinge victory
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Say Goodbye and Jack Kennedy on the way to winning th Donie Sheahan Memorial Irish EBF Mares Beginners Chase. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Healy Racing</span> </p>

Progressive Celestial Horizon lays down Galway Hurdle marker

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up