Killarney Races are set to return with summer racing festivals

Killarney Races Chairman Ger Coughlan can’t wait to see crowds back this summer. Killarney Racecourse is set to host the first of its three Summer horse-racing festivals from Sunday 15 to Tuesday 17 of May inclusive. ‘MayFest’ at Killarney Races will have live music, family entertainment as well as the racing.

Chairman Ger Coughlan commented, “Killarney Races is a boutique festival. It encompasses a wonderful mix of summer horse racing blended with live entertainment on the lawn and indoors, a wide variety of delicious food and beverage offerings, family fun and fashion. Here at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse our focus is on customer experience. We offer an unrivalled quality product where sport, entertainment and hospitality all combine to create a memorable day out.