Curragh report: Joseph O’Brien and Shane Crosse continue fine form

Joseph O’Brien and Shane Crosse, fresh from Sunday’s Prix Ganay victory with State Of Rest, supplemented that success with a fine double on Monday at the Curragh.

There was a swagger to the performance of Buckaroo in the listed Coolmore Arizona Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes.

The Qatar Racing-owned three-year-old colt was touched off in the Ballysax on his return but down in class and trip this time, he was far too good for his rivals.

Crosse rode him cold early, made stealthy ground from two out, and the pair stretched right away inside the final furlong to post a performance of substance.

The double came courtesy of Twilight Spinner, who proved to be in a different league in the Group 3 Coolmore Circus Maximus Irish EBF Athasi Stakes.

The signs of a performance of this authority were evident in two previous runs for the yard, and back up to seven furlongs after a good effort over the six on return, she delivered in spades.

Some cut in the ground was also much in her favour as she stalked the pace in the group racing down the centre of the track, hit the front a furlong out, and pulled away for a facile success despite not having to be asked for maximum effort.

“It was a good performance,” said O’Brien. “We were thinking of running her in the Greenlands, but she has been shaping as though she was crying out to go up to seven furlongs. You would have to say that it probably looks like her trip now.

“She handled juice in the ground, and it was very good to get a Group win as she was Group-placed, and hopefully she can continue to progress. We could look at something like the Maurice de Gheest, which is over six and a half, and the Foret later in the year.”

The feature was the Group 2 Coolmore Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes and Layfayette ran out a cosy winner for Noel Meade and Chris Hayes. Ridden with customary patience, the five-year-old moved up stylishly to challenge down the outside in the straight and when Hayes got serious the 3-1 chance responded well to see off the gallant effort of Bear Story.

“He’s not in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but we'll have to think about supplementing him for it now,” said Meade. “He certainly deserves a place in it. He’s in the Hardwicke and that is a possibility. He’s improving all the time and he was very good today.”

Aidan O’Brien has begun the season in great form and Blackbeard put another winner on the board for the Ballydoyle trainer when getting on top of fellow first-time-out winner Crispy Cat in the final strides of the listed GAIN First Flier Stakes. The runner-up had tried gallantly to make all and never gave an inch but, under a strong drive by Ryan Moore, Blackbeard snatched victory on the line.

“The ground is softer than we thought it was going to be, but he did well to battle back,” said O’Brien. “He’ll go on to Ascot for one of the races over five or six — Ryan said he could get six.

“If you can get a couple of runs before Ascot in this country you are very lucky. There are not that many races.”

Sioux Nation certainly seems to impart plenty of raw speed into his progeny and the Kieran Cotter-trained Matilda Picotte showcased that with an impressive all-the-way victory over Comhra in the six-furlong Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden which got proceedings underway.

Being out of a One Cool Cat mare, she is bred for speed from all angles and looks a nice prospect for connections.

Cian Horgan gave the Andy Slattery-trained Independent Expert a fine ride to take the Treacy Group Irish EBF Fillies’ Handicap. Having made most, the filly was passed early in the straight, but Horgan asked for one late effort which got his mount back up in the final strides.

Trainer Ger Keane was on the mark when Ginsburg ran out an easy winner of the PG Duffy & Sons Citroen Apprentice Handicap in the hands of Sean Bird, before the meeting was wrapped up by Midnight Fire, ridden by Declan McDonogh for Eddie and Patrick Harty, staying on well to win the Keadeen Hotel Handicap.