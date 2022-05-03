Ballinrobe tips: Dartan can make winning return to hurdling

In good form on the level this spring, the Matt Smith-trained Dartan should be tough to beat on his return to hurdling in the Supermac’s Maiden Hurdle in Ballinrobe.

The grey gelding won once in Germany before being purchased by current connections and, having shown promise in a couple of maiden hurdles, at Navan and Leopardstown, he made his Irish breakthrough when scoring off a mark of 70 in a two-mile handicap at Dundalk in early March.

Raised 8lb for his troubles, Dartan followed up in Navan last time out, displaying a commendable attitude to get the better of No Say Ever in a competitive handicap over a mile and five furlongs.

Now rated 83 on the Flat, Dartan returns to hurdling with obvious claims. A reproduction of his second to Noah’s Light at Navan back in November would give him obvious claims today.

The Enda Bolger-trained L’impertinent, who belatedly opened his hurdling account here at the last meeting, is an interesting chasing recruit in the Maol Reidh Hotel Tullycross Beginners Chase.

But the horse to beat is, undoubtedly, Gordon Elliott’s Call Me Lyreen, the mount of rising star Sam Ewing.

A four-time winner over hurdles, Call My Lyreen’s successes included a competitive Grade B handicap at Leopardstown back in February, off a mark of 138.

Last time out, he finished in mid-division in Cheltenham’s County Hurdle, won by State Man, a Grade One winner in Punchestown last week, when operating off a British mark of 152.

Sure to be well-schooled, Call Me Lyreen should be very tough to beat and, gets the vote over Martin Brassil’s You Raised Me Up and L’imperetinent.

The Cullentra team might also strike with Caldwell Diamond in the bumper, the Jennings Meats Ladies Pro-Am Flat Race.

The mount of Lisa O’Neill, Caldwell Diamond has filled the runner-up berth on his last two starts, most recently when beaten a length and a half by Old Bill Barley in Kilbeggan.

He looks capable of winning a bumper and has a good opportunity here.