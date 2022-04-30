Coroebus denies Native Trail for Appleby 1-2 in 2000 Guineas

Coroebus beat stablemate Native Trail to lead home a Qipco 2000 Guineas one-two for trainer Charlie Appleby at Newmarket.

Last season's champion two-year-old Native Trail was sent off the 5-4 favourite under William Buick, but was unable to reel in James Doyle's mount, who won by three-quarters of a length at 5-1.

Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg ran a huge Derby trial in third, with the Roger Varian-trained Eydon fourth.

Appleby told ITV Racing: "I'm delighted, delighted for the whole team and most importantly His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Team Godolphin.

"Coroebus is a homebred and by Dubawi and I'd like to think I know the Dubawis by now - I've had enough of of them through my hands - and he's shown us all the right signs.

"It was always going to be hard call for William to get off Native Trail and get on him and it's great for James, who is an integral part of the team and for him to have his first English Classic winner is fantastic. For us to be able to provide it is even more special.

"I don't think William will have any excuses - he was potentially beaten by a better horse. I could see James was travelling for fun and that's what this horse does - they can't go quick enough for him."

He added: "I think we'll potentially try to keep them apart, to be brutally honest - it would be a shame for them to keep butting heads.

"On the evidence of what we've seen today they are the two best three-year-old colts around to date and after healthy discussions we might say one could go to Ireland (for the Irish Guineas) and the other one could go straight to the St James's Palace (at Royal Ascot)."

PA