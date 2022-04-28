Klassical Dream illustrates why Willie Mullins is peerless at Punchestown

Klassical Dream’s performance in completing back-to-back wins in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle was the perfect example of why this is traditionally Willie Mullins’ meeting.

The former Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner has had his issues, can be a difficult customer and on the back of his three runs this season, there was something to prove. However, as we’ve become accustomed to from the trainer, his charge was on song from the outset and produced as polished a performance as he did here 12 months ago.

Gentlemansgame and Vanillier helped ensure a good pace, and that suited the favourite as he travelled sweetly in the hands of Paul Townend. The champion jockey, who was bidding for a third Grade One of the meeting, was able to delay his challenge until the approach to the last flight.

A couple clear soon after, he only had to be kept up to his work to keep Ashdale Bob at bay, with Gentlemansgame running a game race in third.

“He got out of bed on the right side this morning, and everything went right for him,” said Townend. “He behaved himself beautifully throughout the race, and in the prelims, and here plays to all his strengths.

“I suppose they have to ride their horses to their strengths as well, and we thought it might happen going out (that there would be a good gallop), but we weren’t counting our chickens. You make plans A, B, C and D with this horse because he probably tells you what you’re actually doing with him, as we saw in Leopardstown.

“I definitely could (hear another horse coming at me) but I didn’t dare have a look around to see who it was. But I had a fair idea Puppy was going to be stalking me all the way around from where we lined up. I thought I was doing enough all the way to the line. I don’t know if he was actually going to get by me at any stage, even when we went by it, I held him all the way up here.”

Mullins and Townend also took the other Grade One, the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase, but this one, aboard Blue Lord, was far less straightforward. Carrying the double-green colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the Arkle third was keen through the early stages and that looked sure to compromise his chance.

However, when stablemate Saint Sam made a bad mistake two out, Coeur Sublime was left in front, with the eventual winner tracking him down to the last. Townend timed his challenge to land in front at the last and, in a great buckle from that point, he shaded the verdict over the game runner-up, the pair nine lengths clear of third-placed Gabynako.

“I couldn’t believe how much Paul pulled out of our fellow because I thought Coeur Sublime had stolen the race between the last two,” admitted Mullins. “But Paul said to me that he didn’t want to appear in front too soon because in Leopardstown, when he appeared in front the horse looked all over the place. And indeed, he did that again today. Once he gets in front, he thinks the race is over and he loses concentration, so Paul timed it beautifully.”

To the suggestion he finished his race off better at this venue than he did in the Arkle, Mullins replied: “I think going back to Cheltenham wouldn’t be a problem. Paul is getting to know him better, and the horse is improving and getting stronger. I thought he would probably want two and a half next year. We’ll give him a shot at going down the Champion Chase route, but I think two and a half might be better.”

Mullins saddled the well-backed James’s Gate in the finale, the JP & M Doyle Celebrating 70 Years In Business Bumper, but the 4-9 favourite could never get into contention and had to settle for fourth place behind Tag Man.

The winner, carrying the familiar light blue and pink colours of Roger Brookhouse and having his third run in a bumper, asserted late for quite an impressive success. In doing so, Davy Roche’s mount completed a 103-1 double for trainer Henry de Bromhead.