Facile Vega toughs it out to join an elite bumper club

Facile Vega became the fourth horse to complete the Cheltenham and Punchestown Champion Bumper double when digging extremely deep to see off stablemate Redemption Day in the last of the day’s three Grade Ones.

It may not have been a performance on a par with his two previous graded-race success, but the son of the brilliant Quevega enhanced his reputation by coming up trumps under pressure in what proved to be his toughest race to date.

On a track and on ground that was thought to be more suited to Redemption Day, he looked in trouble as that one headed him in the straight.

To his credit, however, Patrick Mullins’ mount put his head down and battled on bravely to get back on top inside the final furlong.

Little more than a length separated the first two at the line, the pair having sprinted 14 lengths clear of Cheltenham runner-up American Mike.

While there is a way to go to equal what his history-making dam achieved, victory ensured Facile Vega’s name would go on the list of the dual Champion Bumper winners alongside his stablemates Cousin Vinny and Champagne Fever, and the Gordon Elliott-trained Fayonagh.

“He was flat today and he still won, he got headed and he battled back,” said the delighted winning rider. “He’s the full package. He can do it tough if he needs to.

“He was quite worked up in the parade ring and a bit on his toes down at the start which wouldn’t be like him, so I think the season was probably starting to get to him a bit.

“Turning out of the back, I was thinking to myself ‘you’re a bit flat,’ and I wanted to hold onto him as long as I could. I was happy I would beat American Mike for gears, but I thought Redemption Day might be a little bit quicker than me.

“I said it before Cheltenham that there wasn’t much between this fella and Redemption Day on homework — Redemption Day is a very good horse as well.”

Mullins completed a 125-1 four-timer when Royal Rendezvous, ridden by Townend, arrived late on the scene to take the OMC Claims Handicap Chase. The Galway Plate winner was pulled up in the Topham on his previous outing but bounced back to form under an ultra-confident ride.

Mullins was out of luck in the final race, the Grade Three Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares’ Bumper, which went the way of the Noel Meade-trained Model Kingdom. Winning for the first time at the festival, jockey Pat Taaffe took his time aboard the unbeaten mare and when a gap appeared in the straight, his mount quickened impressively before fending off the late rush of 200-1 chance Beyond Ambitious.