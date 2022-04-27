Ruby Walsh: Paul Townend right to trust in Allaho's stamina

Punchestown Gold Cup Day will always resonate with me. From Imperial Call in 1999 to Kemboy in 2019, I enjoyed some great moments in the day two feature, and this year's renewal looks as interesting as any of them. With only A Plus Tard and Conflated missing, it is a solid line-up to the end-of-season finale for staying chasers.

This season's King George, Savills Chase, Betfair Bowl, Ryanair Chase, and Melling Chase winners will take on two previous Cheltenham Gold Cup winners and two other Grade One-winning chasers, so there is plenty of depth to the field.

Allaho is one from five at this distance, and this is where some people will doubt the favourite. I don't think it's a case of him not staying, but he has not been as good at three miles as he is at the middle-distance range. However, he last tried this trip as a six-year-old, and with maturity now on his side, I think Paul Townend has chosen correctly by opting to ride him over dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo.

Clan Des Obeaux took this race by the scruff of the neck 12 months ago and left no hiding place for the doubtful stayer Fakir D'oudairies — and I expect similar tactics from the UK raider today. Paul Nicholls will know that Allaho is dominant at two and a half miles, and he will want Harry Cobden to serve it up to Paul Townend early. And if they lose trying, so be it, but they won't get beaten wondering if they could have outstayed him.

My belief in a solid gallop could suit a few others too, who were unsuited by the steady but consistent Gold Cup gallop. The centrepiece of the Cheltenham Festival wasn't a stern test and played against Minella Indo, Al Boum Photo, and Galvin.

None would have won either way, but none showed their maximum talent either. Yet, today they could, and if things play out as I think, Galvin could be the one to give Allaho the most to think about.

Either side of the Gold Cup are the supporting Grade Ones, the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle and the Race And Stay At Punchestown Champion Bumper.

Both look like rematches from the Cheltenham equivalents, with Minella Crooner adding a new dimension to the novice hurdle. That's not entirely factual as he does have form with Minella Cocooner from the Dublin Racing Festival, where Crooner left the impression he could reverse placings with Cocooner over a more extended trip.

He may well do that, but that might not be enough because The Nice Guy sets the standard after his Albert Bartlett victory last month. Today is a different ball game, though, and Punchestown's vast racecourse presents a different challenge to Leopardstown and Cheltenham that may suit Minella Cocooner's style of racing best.

The dust-up in the lashing rain and gathering darkness between American Mike and Facile Vega brought light to that soggy day in Cheltenham. This evening, Patrick Mullins and Jamie Codd will go at it again but have no doubt, Jamie, on the defeated, will try something new.

Will he track his rival and try to pounce late, or will he go hard from flagfall to outstay his Cheltenham conqueror? Who knows, but I am with Facile Vega to make his bumper season four from four.

You'll need to be a braver punter than me to have selected one in the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final that opens proceedings. Peter Fahey could thwart Willie Mullins’ Glengouly with Freedom To Dream in the second race at 4.15, and Nicky Henderson has found an ideal race for Fils D'oudairies at 4.45. He seems to have run into two very well handicapped horses on his last two starts and can go one better today.

Ciel De Neige would be my pick in the OMC Claims handicap chase at 7.05 before a field of decent fillies takes to the track to close the card at 7.45. In the mares’ bumper, I have a soft spot for Pink In The Park and don't feel we have seen the best of her the last twice, but Battling Bessie has to be respected.