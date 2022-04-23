Talking Horses: Kitty’s Light can set record straight

The British jumps season draws to a conclusion at Sandown on Saturday and Christian Williams can crown a brilliant campaign by winning the bet365 Gold Cup.

The Welsh trainer has excelled in staying chases this season, most recently saddling a one-two in the Scottish National at Ayr at the start of the month.

On that occasion, Win My Wings finished seven lengths in front of Kitty’s Light but the runner-up will be 12lb better off this time and that could tilt the balance in his favour.

Should that prove the case, it will right a wrong as Kitty’s Light would surely have won this Grade Three contest last year had he not been bumped into by wondering leader Enrilo on the run to the finish line.

Enrilo was demoted from first to third for his indiscretion but that was of little value to Kitty’s Light as Potterman crossed the line a short head ahead of the hampered Williams-trained horse, a sequence of events that meant the third-best horse in the race was awarded to contest.

Kitty’s Light hasn’t enjoyed much luck since either as his Scottish National second to his well-handicapped stablemate was his fourth runner-up finish of this season.

However, the six-year-old has run to a high level through the campaign and that consistency might just be rewarded this time.

Despite her14lb hike for his Ayr success, Win My Wings still looks the biggest threat to Kitty’s Light.

The nine-year-old is unbeaten in 2022, starting the year by winning over three miles at Exeter before showing her liking for an extreme trip when winning the Eider Chase at Newcastle over nine furlongs further and then completing his hat-trick with that Ayr success.

Her latest hike is a substantial one but it’ll be a surprise if she fails to go close.

Elsewhere on the card, Nube Negra can get off the mark at Grade One level by winning the bet365 Celebration Chase.

The Dan Skelton-trained eight-year-old has been something of a nearly horse through his career, his most high-profile near-miss coming when second to Put The Kettle On in last year’s Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He was taken out this year’s Champion Chase due to the rain-softened ground which means he will arrive at Sandown having not run in 140 days. However, that absence is not a concern as this horse goes especially well fresh.

Greaneteen finished 12 lengths in front of Nube Negra in the Tingle Creek in December but Paul Nicholls’ charge was then put firmly in his place by Shishkin at Kempton at Christmas before finishing last of five, 74 lengths behind Chacun Pour Soi at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

He's clearly better than that but he’s no superstar either and Nube Negra will never get an easier chance to bag a Grade One than this one.

Mister Fisher is not a horse that can be trusted with a huge amount of confidence but the bet365 Oaksey Chase is not a strong Grade Two and this looks a great opportunity for Nicky Henderson’s charge to end another largely disappointing season on a high.

Pulled up in the King George on his seasonal reappearance, Mister Fisher finished 74 lengths behind Fakir D’oudairies when fourth of eight in the Ascot Chase in February before again being pulled up in the Marsh Chase at Aintree last time out.

However, those were all Grade One contests and Mister Fisher is not a Grade One horse. The only time he kept lesser company this season was at Kempton in January where he got the better of three rivals at Grade Two level.

The same challenge awaits today and he should be able to take care of business.

The opening race of the day, the bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, looks a tricky contest but the Dr Richard Newland-trained Whizz Kid ran a decent race when fourth at Aintree two weeks ago and a slicker round of jumping here should allow him go close.

Away from Sandown, Boardman can strike in the Great Shevington Handicap at Haydock while Charlie Appleby’s Path Of Thunder looks the one to beat in the EBF Stallions King Richard III Stakes at Leicester.

Selections

Sandown 1.50: Whizz Kid

Haydock 2.05: Boardman

Sandown 2.25: Mister Fisher

Leicester 2.45: Path Of Thunder

Sandown 3.00: Nube Negra (NB)

Sandown 3.32: Kitty’s Light (Nap)